Jones and Jackson County voters have an opportunity to elect a new State Representative who will bring energy, intelligence, principled leadership, and a bi-partisan approach to representing us in the Iowa House. I would like to take this opportunity to introduce you to Tony Amsler.
Tony and his wife Jo live in rural Monticello and are very active in their home community. They are the parents of two adult children and are enjoying the joys of being grandparents. Tony served in the Air Force for four years and is a proud veteran. He is a college graduate and earned a Masters Degree in Educational Technology at Clark University.
Tony's wealth of experience in education, the private sector, and agriculture will serve him well in the Iowa House. He taught government at the high school level for over 30 years, served as a technology consultant for the Grant Wood Education Agency, and worked in the private sector as the educational account manager for a local technology company. In addition, Tony enjoys assisting in managing the family farm in Jones County.
We need a fresh voice and new approach in the Iowa Legislature. If you're like me, you're sick and tired of the excessive partisanship and extreme positions which divide people and stand in the way of common-sense solutions to the challenges we face. We need a legislator who will work for a reasonable middle ground to bring people together and move Iowa forward. This will be a refreshing change from Steve Bradley's "my way or the highway" approach to representing our area.
Between now and November 8, Tony will be working hard and meeting as many people around the district as he can.
I hope that you will have the chance to visit with him and learn more about his approach to public service. I think you'll like what you see!
