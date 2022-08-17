Jones and Jackson County voters have an opportunity to elect a new State Representative who will bring energy, intelligence, principled leadership, and a bi-partisan approach to representing us in the Iowa House.  I would like to take this opportunity to introduce you to Tony Amsler.

Tony and his wife Jo live in rural Monticello and are very active in their home community.  They are the parents of two adult children and are enjoying the joys of being grandparents.  Tony served in the Air Force for four years and is a proud veteran.  He is a college graduate and earned a Masters Degree in Educational Technology at Clark University.