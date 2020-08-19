This letter is to do my part to ensure we all know who Steve Schroeder is. He has been here for a long time doing things most wouldn’t dare, plus things he wasn’t expected, or paid to do.
In my story alone he has saved my life multiple times by protecting a young boy who had no one to rely on. He has placed himself in harm’s way to ensure my grandmother and I were taken care of. He would show up in plain clothes on his day off to help us just because that’s who Steve is.
He was probably the most influential male figure that I’ve ever had in my childhood and made himself a presence in my life that I needed. He held me accountable for my choices and was quick to share approval or disapproval of my actions and my accomplishments.
I can say that if it wasn’t for his involvement in my life that I would not have made much of myself because there was no one who believed in me, or a lot of other young people in the community for that matter.
I certainly owe him much more than my opinion through this letter, which I am proud to write.
Steve has been the face of this county my entire life. He was a stern individual when needed but he is still the most kind-hearted individual Jackson County could ask for. He has already dedicated and gave his entire life for all of us here in Jackson County, and has made Jackson County a better place to live, day-in and day-out for decades now.
I for one, wouldn’t want to think what Jackson County would be like if this man wouldn’t have been keeping the peace and taking care of all the things we take for granted in small-town living.
This is why I am supporting and urging my friends to support Steve Schroeder for Sheriff.
Sincerely,
A grateful man
Kyler Brundage
Wyoming
