I would like to recommend that everyone vote for Sandy Knockel Strub for county commissioner.
Sandy has a wealth of experience in her background, both as a business woman and in doing charitable work. She is a long-time resident of northeastern Iowa, a mother, and a grandmother.
As a woman, Sandy will bring a new perspective to the county commissioners. They are currently a board composed of three men. She has an active interest in increasing tourism in our area.
Jackson County is a goldmine for recreational tourism. From biking, hiking, boating and fishing to enjoying our beautiful wooded hills, we have something that most of Iowa doesn't. If we could increase our tax base, (maybe boat tours on the Mississippi, overnight docking for traveling boats, more campground availability, fishing contests, birding excursions, etc. etc.) maybe then we could afford a new elementary school, a new jail, a new swimming pool, who knows?
Vote for Sandy and let's move Jackson County into the 21st Century.
Marilyn Schroeder
Bellevue
