The Red Basket Project of Jackson County
is beginning its 6th year of providing free
feminine hygiene products to women and
girls in Jackson County who find purchasing
these products to be prohibitive. These types
of products are expensive and are needed on a
continuing basis.
The Red Basket team operates out of
Bellevue, but distributes products to every
school district, every food pantry, several
Dr’s offices, Community Services, Clinton
Community College in Maquoketa, little food
pantries, and HACAP, all in Jackson County.
This non-profit outreach solely relies on
volunteers and donations of products and
cash. The Community Foundation of Jackson
County is the Red Basket’s fiscal agent and
all donations are tax deductible. Products
needed are slim regular and maxi pads, pantyliners
and tampons.
Please consider a donation of products or
monies now or through the year. Drop off
points for products are HACAP in Maquoketa
and Moore Local in both Maquoketa and
Bellevue.
Cash donations can be sent to: The
Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque,
700 Locust Street #195 Dubuque, IA 52001.
Please make your check out to The Red
Basket of Jackson County.
The support of several churches in Jackson
County and many individuals and businesses
continue to be greatly appreciated. The need
for feminine hygiene products is definitely a
need, not a want or a luxury. Providing dignity
to all woman and girls is a priority.
Thank you,
Lucy Zeimet
Bellevue, IA
