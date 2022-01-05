The Red Basket Project of Jackson County

is beginning its 6th year of providing free

feminine hygiene products to women and

girls in Jackson County who find purchasing

these products to be prohibitive. These types

of products are expensive and are needed on a

continuing basis.

The Red Basket team operates out of

Bellevue, but distributes products to every

school district, every food pantry, several

Dr’s offices, Community Services, Clinton

Community College in Maquoketa, little food

pantries, and HACAP, all in Jackson County.

This non-profit outreach solely relies on

volunteers and donations of products and

cash. The Community Foundation of Jackson

County is the Red Basket’s fiscal agent and

all donations are tax deductible. Products

needed are slim regular and maxi pads, pantyliners

and tampons.

Please consider a donation of products or

monies now or through the year. Drop off

points for products are HACAP in Maquoketa

and Moore Local in both Maquoketa and

Bellevue.

Cash donations can be sent to: The

Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque,

700 Locust Street #195 Dubuque, IA 52001.

Please make your check out to The Red

Basket of Jackson County.

The support of several churches in Jackson

County and many individuals and businesses

continue to be greatly appreciated. The need

for feminine hygiene products is definitely a

need, not a want or a luxury. Providing dignity

to all woman and girls is a priority.

Thank you,

Lucy Zeimet

Bellevue, IA