It’s that time of year where we are paying attention to the next election on Tuesday, November 8.
It’s obvious to me that previous letter writers have not spoken to Representative Dr. Steven Bradley on issues important to Iowans.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
It’s that time of year where we are paying attention to the next election on Tuesday, November 8.
It’s obvious to me that previous letter writers have not spoken to Representative Dr. Steven Bradley on issues important to Iowans.
First, I want to clear up the misconception that Dr. Bradley has taken “dark money” from “big-money out-of-state donors and even viewed as dishonest by leaders of his own party” (Bob Gertsen, Oxford Junction letter to the editor, September 22nd).
I’m a person of facts and anyone can go to the Iowa Campaign and Ethics Board website and pull information on any candidate’s campaign. Dr. Bradley’s report through July 14, 2022, shows from January 1, 2021, through July 14, 2022, his campaign has received a total of $53,243.67 in donations.
Dr. Bradley has received $1,589.70 from out of state donations. This includes the source of funding for the primary, so it appears Mr. Gertsen’s information from the CR Gazette 6/12/22, is wrong.
When I reviewed the report, most of the names from out of state are former Iowans or relatives of Dr. Bradley. The majority of campaign donations came from everyday Iowans. I’ll be looking forward to the next reporting deadline of October 14th when Dr. Bradley’s opponent must file his disclosure form to be able to compare the campaigns.
Mr. Gertsen’s second point about Dr. Bradley’s “own” party confuses me. Governor Reynolds, State RPI Chairman Kauffman, and House Majority Leader Windschitl were in Monticello last week for a fundraiser for Dr. Bradley.
This doesn’t appear to me to indicate the Republican Party isn’t behind Dr. Bradley.
What I find from my discussions with Dr. Bradley are twofold. First, he does listen and ask questions. He wants to know how his constituents want him to vote. Take for example the private school voucher bill. Dr. Bradley told me that overwhelmingly he heard from parents who wanted him to vote yes.
As for the life amendment that has passed the legislature, I don’t think Iowans want to see abortion up to 40 weeks. I seem to remember Democrats preaching they wanted abortion to be “safe, legal, and rare” but today they prefer it to be birth control with abortion on demand at any time during pregnancy.
Dr. Bradley voted for the Mom’s Bill which provides funding for women who chose life to help them take care of their children after birth or if they chose adoption, to help that process. No where did I see on any of Dr. Bradley’s campaign literature does he state women have no right to an abortion.
I want a representative who listens to his constituents and works to keep Iowa’s economy growing. If you want that too, please vote for Dr. Steven Bradley for Iowa House District 66 on November 8th.
Sincerely,
Monica J. McHugh
Zwingle
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 67F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind: E @ 4 mph
Precip: 35% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ESE @ 3 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 3 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 2 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SW @ 2 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SW @ 1 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: W @ 2 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: W @ 2 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: W @ 2 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: W @ 2 mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: W @ 2 mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: W @ 3 mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.