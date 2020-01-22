While the regular semester has recently ended, college courses offered both online and face-to-face to students at Bellevue High School ended prior to Winter Break. The question that some ask is, “How are students doing in the college courses they are enrolled in jointly with Bellevue High School and the Eastern Iowa Community College District (EICCD)?” The answer for students from Bellevue High School is extremely promising.
Bellevue High School student’s cumulative GPA for the 1st semester in college courses through the EICCD was 3.15 on a 4.0 scale (equaling out to a “B/B+” average) This is very good as a whole and is something to be proud of for our students and their accomplishments, not only for this year but for the past several years as well where students have earned an average of 18 college credits prior to graduation. See the breakdown of academic below from the last several years:
• Fall 2015 3.09
• Spring 2016 3.12
• Fall 2016 3.18
• Spring 2017 3.30
• Fall 2017 3.11
• Spring 2018 3.09
• Fall 2018 3.16
• Spring 2019 3.10
• Fall 2019 3.15
• Average 2015-2019 3.14
Additionally, these courses serve multiple purposes for our students:
• Some students are receiving college credit as they work toward completing their associate’s degree through the EICCD while still in high school;
• Some students are working toward earning credentials and certifications in “trades” such as welding, electricity, and similar courses;
• While others are earning college credits to transfer to their college of choice after graduating.
Based on these various needs, the types of courses that students take vary based on their needs, interests, and use for their future career pathways. These college credits are the same as the classes (with the same rigor) offered on the college campus and to other students of various ages across the area who are taking the class. Classes can also be transferred to virtually any school in the state or nation, match college course numbers and names, and do not depend on a specific test to be passed to earn the college credit when entering the college of their choice.
