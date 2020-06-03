Over two months have passed since the COVID-19 pandemic upended our daily routines and way of life. The Bellevue Community School District has been challenged in the last several months in providing the excellent educational opportunities we strive for each day in our system.
As our district mission states, we believe real-world learning opportunities build passionate and engaging experiences for student success in life, and we are continuing to work to ensure that our students are receiving these throughout their years in school in our system.
Since the middle of March, the onset of COVID-19 has necessitated changes in how we strive to meet our goals with students and their learning, but we are continually striving to ensure future success for each and every student.
As we anticipate the start of the 2020-2021 school year, we find ourselves in the uncomfortable position of not knowing what the future holds regarding the continuing impact of COVID-19 on our lives or on school. Therefore, we are preparing for an array of possible scenarios, with the imperative to maintain the health and well-being of our community, and the conviction that together we can overcome any challenge.
It is our intent and plan to offer in-person instruction for our students in August. To do this may require some changes to “normal practices” in our school and the addition of specific safeguards.
In our process to “pandemic-proof” our educational system, every aspect of school is being evaluated. This includes, but is not limited to, the following areas:
• Classroom structure
• Busing
• Extracurricular activities
• Time in the hallway
• Lunchtime procedures
We are determined to do everything in our power to enable our students to come back and be a part of a positive and impactful school system.
While we plan on coming back in August, we are also working to fine-tune and make appropriate changes to our online teaching system with enhanced training for teachers, students, and parents if we would be forced into a school closure in the future. Learning would be required for each student if a closure of any length of time would occur in the future, and the district will provide remote learning instruction to students who are forced to stay at home for any reason due to COVID-19 the future, along with guidance to parents.
The experiences from the last few months, along with the feedback from staff, students, and parents have allowed us to recognize some areas of improvement for the future. Additionally, various forms of guidance are also being continually provided by the Iowa Department of Education and the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The district will share more in the weeks ahead regarding the innovations and changes that may greet students in our schools in August based on the environmental conditions in our area, state, and nation. Preparations are already underway as we prepare for the 2020-2021 school year in our buildings at the Bellevue CSD.
It has been a unique finish to this school year. The perseverance over the course of this challenging time has been inspiring to many of us in the district, and we are striving to make the 2020-2021 school year a success for each and every student.
