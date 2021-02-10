The Bellevue Community School District will be conducting a special election on Tuesday, March 2 to reauthorize our current Revenue Purpose Statement for SAVE funds (Secure an Advanced Vision for Education). The current statement will expire January 1, 2031 for all school districts in the state, as a result of the 2019 Iowa Legislature extending the use of revenue from the SAVE (sales tax) through January 1, 2051.
As a result of the extension, voters in each school district will have an election to authorize the school board how best to spend this revenue beyond January 1, 2031. A few specifics:
1. The Revenue Purpose Statement does NOT increase anyone’s taxes.
2. The Revenue Purpose Statement allows the voters of the district to authorize and direct the local school board to spend their share of the revenue generated from the sales tax funds collected across the state.
Iowa Code allows the funds from SAVE to be used for specific purposes. including:
● Purchasing and Repairing Transportation Equipment (buses) to Transport Students
● Purchasing Equipment for General School District Purposes
● Purchasing and Supporting Technology (computers, software, and technology infrastructure)
● Repairing, Remodeling, Reconstructing, Improving, or Expanding School Facilities or Buildings
● Expenditures for Energy Conservation
● Purchasing and Improving Grounds
● Safety Equipment and Technology to Protect Students and Staff
Without the SAVE funds, the district would not be able to complete various projects in the district without asking voters to approve property taxes for such projects. Some of these specific projects for the district include:
● Purchasing Buses for Student Use, including school buses with improved safety equipment that keeps both public and nonpublic students safer on the way to school and on the way home
● Purchasing and Installing Security Cameras throughout the district, along with security devices on doors for approved entry into the school buildings
● Construction and Renovation of the Addition to the Bellevue MS/HS Building
● Roof Repairs at the Bellevue Elementary School and the Bellevue MS/HS Building
● Construction and Renovation to the Elementary Office Area
● Improved Lighting in Hallways and Classrooms
● Renovations to the Music Room and Art Room
The only other funding available to Bellevue Schools for such improvements involves a school bond issue, which would require an increase in property taxes, which the Bellevue CSD has worked successfully to lower over the last several years. Specifically:
Over the last decade, the SAVE fund has provided school infrastructure and equipment funds to us, helping us to lower our property tax rate from $14.04 per $1,000 of net, assessed taxable valuation in 2011 to our current property tax rate of $10.88 per $1,000 of net, assessed taxable valuation.
The continued direction of SAVE for these purposes will help the school board to continue to meet these combined objectives of maintaining a lower property tax rate while investing in facilities designed for student learning.
The SAVE funds are vital for the learning experiences of students, and will continue to be used to maintain and improve their learning environments for students in various ways as needed.
At a time when the pandemic has had an impact on various entities in the community, area, state, and beyond, this is simply a vote to approve the SAVE Funds to be utilized by the school district.
It is not asking for more money. It is not raising taxes. It is not a new expenditure. Simply put, it is a common ballot item that must be approved by 50% (plus-one) voters in our school district to allow the district to have the authority to utilize the money.
The Bellevue Community School leaders thank the 2019 Iowa Legislature for continuing the SAVE fund for another 20 years to support taxpayers and students. We encourage voters to support the extended Revenue Purpose Statement to continue our efforts at school safety, improved environments designed to support student learning and continued lower property taxes for our community.
