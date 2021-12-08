As we enter the final month of the 1st semester of the school year, I believe it is both important and interesting to review some positive things that have been happening for our students.
• Kids are in school.
• Learning is prevalent.
• COVID-19 has been controlled in our school system overall.
• Extracurricular activities are abundant, from sports to fine arts to clubs, along with the strong CAPS after-school program..
These are only a few, but important aspects to recognize as we continue to move further into the school year with pride in what we are offering and providing for our students.
Yet, a troubling issue facing schools in the state and nation is the number of qualified applicants for positions in many areas, including in the field of education. The Bellevue CSD has been extremely fortunate to have all of our positions filled with outstanding individuals, but many in our area have not been as blessed with applicants in specific areas. I like to believe the things our district provides for our staff are a factor in our ability to attract highly-qualified individuals, along with what our community offers for those who live and/or work in our community.
Unfortunately, the national teaching shortage is increasing and will likely only get worse over the next few years. There are several reasons for this, and two of these include the following - A lack of individuals entering the teaching profession and graduates from colleges/universities in the state, along with the additional requirements for anyone involved in education.
Individuals with training in education in the state of Iowa have declined significantly. The Iowa Department of Education shared that in the 2012-2013 school year there were 2,649 teachers prepared in the state. In contrast, in the 2019-2020 school year only 1,768 teachers were prepared for employment as a teacher. This is a significant decrease for a field overall (over a 30% decrease), especially a field that is aging with more retirements expected in the next several years. We must work to change this number for educational systems across the nation.
Educators and others working in the school system are facing additional challenges. Adults in all roles have significant roles in serving our students in multiple manners - from academic instruction, social-emotional support, and meeting the varying levels of needs of students in academics and beyond in their classrooms. While this is nothing new for anyone in education, and an expectation of educators when they enter the field, it may be having an impact on the number of people entering the profession. Teachers are professionals, and are also human and doing the best they can, sometimes under difficult circumstances, and truly work collaboratively with other educators, students, and parents to assist each and every student in their learning. Increased bureaucratic/governmental control and legislation seems to make it difficult for educators “to do what needs to be done” at times, and the amount of teachers who leave the profession after five years is as high as 25% in some areas. While there are challenges in education, as there are in all jobs and careers, it is one of the most rewarding careers available to young people as they enter the workforce.
As a result, I encourage you to do a few things as valuable members of our community and its school systems:
1. Thank a teacher for their work with students. Research is consistently showing that educators today are assisting students in meeting learning levels never seen before.
2. Encourage students to enter the teaching profession. Educational professionals graduating from college, as mentioned earlier, are becoming fewer and fewer. Bellevue, and other communities around the country, need teachers to assist the learning of children of all ages, and teaching is a crucial career for our society and democracy.
3. Reach out to a teacher to ask how you may be able to assist them as a guest speaker or volunteer in their classroom. While we talk about and attempt to simulate real-life learning and real-life learning situations, the best way to do this is through interactions with people within our community.
We must continue to progress in our educational systems, and we must have the people to make this possible. As John Dewey stated, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Let’s make sure that we have strong educators in our community for both the present and the future to prepare our students for their lives after high school - regardless of what pathway they choose. We have absolutely outstanding teachers in our system, yet we must work to ensure this will continue in the future with future openings and highly qualified incoming staff.
