1) School is starting on August 24.
2) School will be face-to-face in Bellevue as we start the school year.
3) Classrooms are “redesigned” to allow for social distancing.
4) Our goal is to keep students and staff safe and healthy, along with our entire community based on our actions.
The four statements above are some of the many topics that students, parents, and community members have regularly asked about during the last several weeks and months. The Bellevue Community School District has spent considerable time and effort in examining the current health situations as a result of COVID-19. While we are not medical professionals, we are continually gathering information from the Iowa Department of Public Health and other similar organizations that specialize in the health of students and adults.
Decisions are being based on factual information from medical professionals on public health, as our goal is to make our decisions based on reliable and valid data to keep those in our school community safe and healthy. During the last several months the school board, district administrators, and a district leadership team of staff members have spent a considerable amount of time working on and finalizing plans as we enter the 2020-2021 school year.
We have explored many different options, surveyed our stakeholders, talked with multiple parents, students, and community members, and developed multiple potential plans based on potential situations.
The district is working to hire additional staff members to assist in the new school environment of social distancing throughout the school buildings whenever possible. The custodial staff has spent a vast amount of time moving classroom furniture, teachers have explored the most effective manners to instruct students in both face-to-face and online environments, and the district has been in regular contact with other professionals in designing the return of students to the school campuses. This has not been an easy or quick task, but it has proven to be worthwhile in recognizing what may be effective and what may not be effective.
The future conditions are unknown, along with what will happen in regard to COVID-19 in the next few weeks, months, and beyond. But, we can have an impact on our actions as a school and community. We must care for each other. I recently saw a sign in a yard stating that “Kindness, Caring, and Optimism are Contagious Too”. How important to realize at this time. We may have different political affiliations and religious beliefs, along with varied views on a community and school district level about bond referendums, face coverings, and many other things, yet we all must come together to have a common effort to keep our students and community safe. We control our actions and our responses. As a teacher told me a few weeks ago, “If we want our students in school, if our parents want students in school, if our students want to be in school for learning and activities, then we must act appropriately in social distancing and the many other simple steps that can be taken to mitigate COVID-19.”
It is up to us to make sure that we are monitoring our own health, along with our children when they come to school. It is our individual contributions to mitigation that will make a difference. Join the Bellevue CSD in welcoming students back to school, and keeping them in school for the 2020-2021 school year. We may have some ‘bumps’ in the road, but we must continually work to establish and maintain safe environments for the school, the community, and beyond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.