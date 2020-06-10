The Bellevue Public Library is going ahead with its annual Summer Reading program with a few changes. We will be sponsoring a "Books on the Bench" program this summer and we will start as of Monday, June 15.
Parents will need to call the library at 872-4991 to register their child but instead of having the children come into the library we will put their books in a bag with their name on them and put them on the bench outside the front of the library.
When Mom or Dad calls in, we will ask what age level, subject or author the child prefers. The library staff will do our best to pick out great books that the kids will love. We will also need an approximate time that the child or parent can come to pick up the books. Children may check out as many books as the parents allow.
Mom or Dad will then help the child keep a log of the minutes read – the logs will be included with the books - and prizes will be awarded for the numbers of minutes read with a grand prize of 4 brand-new bikes awarded at the end of the program. All children registered will be included in the final drawing.
When the library can reopen, we will be allowing a small number of people in at one time. We will broadly advertise the opening in the Bellevue Herald-Leader. Please call the library for additional questions.
Marian Meyer
Bellevue Public Library
