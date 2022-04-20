With spring perhaps arriving with — finally — some warm sunshine after a chilly March and much of April, lawns are greening up and getting into growth mode for the season ahead. That, of course, brings on the mowing season and the unmistakable daily roar of four-stroke engines.
We Americans love our lawns. Having a yard of your own to play ball in, plant a garden, put up a swing set for the kids or grandkids or just look out at from the kitchen window or deck is a source of pride. For many, having a well-manicured lawn with nary a bald spot or weed to be seen offers special satisfaction.
I’ve known of homeowners who spend hours almost mowing the lawn daily with mower lines straight as an arrow, then edging and trimming to not leave a blade of grass out of place. It makes a statement that the homeowner is a responsible, contributing citizen who works hard to give his home an appealing appearance.
It’s a lot of work and expense to mow, rake, fertilize and spread herbicides and pesticides to maintain that pristine green carpet. While we keep the grass mowed at more or less regular intervals, our neighbors can confirm that we don’t spray the bumper crop of dandelions that emerges in the front yard about this time every year.
Somehow, I’ve always enjoyed this brief spell of bright yellow amid the lawn despite the unattractiveness of the blossom-less stems dangling after they have gone to seed. In back, the creeping Charlie with its tiny purple flowers has been spreading every year, crowding out what grass can grow under the shade of multiple trees.
So it’s with some satisfaction I’ve been reading about a trend taking place or efforts to promote a more natural, diverse yard environment that is friendlier to pollinators such as bees and butterflies and to insects that birds depend on as part of the food chain. It’s part of rethinking the great American yard.
Which is just fine. High maintenance lawns are not for me. Why put all the effort into endless mowing when you can play in the yard and hold the soil with a sturdy ground cover that seldom or never needs mowing?
The other night I was reading about an organization called Bee City USA that promotes an initiative called No Mow May, in which residents keep their lawn mowers in the shed or garage during that month to allow the dandelions and other natural plants that grow and blossom in the late spring and early summer to attract bees and other pollinators. It’s well known that bee and butterfly populations have been on the decline and have had a hard time of it finding plants to pollinate.
The sustainable effort has its roots in Great Britain. It migrated to the United States in 2020 when two professors at Lawrence College up in Appleton, Wisconsin, wondered if it might work here. Some 435 homes there registered to take part the first year, and it has blossomed from there. By 2021 a dozen communities across Wisconsin had adopted No Mow May, and it since has spread to communities in Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and Montana, according to the New York Times article.
“We need more pollinators, for sure,” friend Dave Hayes, who has maintained beehives as a hobby for many years, told me. “Everyone wants a green lawn free of weeds, and if you don’t spray, you’ll get a bunch, but they’re plants that bees need to survive.”
Bee City USA lists a number of Midwest communities that have signed on to a more comprehensive landscape sustainability program, which offers community and campus memberships. Among the latter members are the University of Iowa, St. Ambrose in Davenport, Central College in Pella and Luther in Decorah.
Mount Vernon is among the communities that have joined the Bee City USA network. I spoke with City Administrator Chris Nosbisch about it. Mowing during May is not prohibited, but refraining from doing so is encouraged, Nosbisch said.
“It’s probably a higher percentage than most communities. We don’t designate milkweed as a problem weed, so we have individuals that have quite a bit of it planted in their yard — little things like that,” he said. Milkweed, which is considered a weed in most of Iowa, is also described as nature’s mega-food market for insects. Milkweed is an important food source for the caterpillar that becomes the beloved Monarch butterfly.
Like Maquoketa, Mount Vernon does have an ordinance prohibiting grass over a certain height. But Nosbisch noted that there is a difference between a yard that is neglected and gets little or no maintenance and a yard that contains native plantings but is cared for.
“You can tell situations where the entire lawn has to kind of gone to seed or there is no maintenance whatsoever,” he said. “We have individuals in town that have specific areas, and you can tell the difference when you are on their lawn where they have planted native flowers.”
He noted that a subdivision is setting aside between 7 and 8 acres of stormwater controls on which the city will make some native plantings. A school has a stormwater detention that has a number of native plantings in it.
I asked if the city has gotten complaints from homeowners who prefer the traditional green grass and are concerned about the spreading of what they would consider weeds.
“We might get a couple of mosquito-type complaints regarding wet soils, but really, nobody is just using it as an excuse to allow their yard to grow uncontrollably.”
For its part, the city itself tries to limit the use of herbicides and pesticides on city property. “We keep the play areas mowed, of course, but we have areas that instead of mowing, we’ve allowed native grasses and flowers to grow to higher rates,” Nosbisch pointed out.
“For the most part we have a fairly robust planting system. We have an individual we hire whose job and her crew is to plant and maintain flowers in our parks without the use of herbicides and pesticides. They do a lot of hand-pulling of weeds.
“And we have a kind of native pollinator garden. It’s taking off slowly but surely. Those are the types of things that we’ve tried to incorporate into our everyday services that qualifies for the (Bee City) designation.”
I contacted Maquoketa City Councilman Dan Holm about the idea and described the “No Mow May” initiative.
“It makes sense,” he said. “Deb and I have not put any chemicals in the ground since we bought 11 years ago, except for milky spore disease and for Japanese beetles.
“We don’t plant grass; we’re letting nature take over our yard. It’s mostly ground cover. I like to promote natural native Iowa ground cover. You don’t need to mow ground cover and it promotes bees and insect life.”
Holm, who represents the 1st Ward, said he would be “all in favor” of promoting less mowing.
“Maybe not an ordinance, but a commitment by the city to assist people to move in that direction. I can’t imagine too many people would object to an exception to mowing in May.”
I thought it wouldn’t be mandatory; the city essentially would suspend enforcement of the 8-inch grass height limit for the month.
Dan’s wife Debora noted that their back yard contains creeping Charlie, clover and “pretty much whatever comes up, comes up. Manicured lawns are a sterile environment.” She added that “a lot of people are afraid we’re talking about letting everything go to weed. We do mow and I still trim and everything like that.”
Mayor Tom Messerli, a former beekeeper, said he also would support an initiative to a mow-free May. “There is a problem with the bee population going down,” he noted.
“I think that would be a great idea,” he said. I may bring that up and see if we could make that happen.”
The mayor noted that the city already has taken steps to promote pollinators. The newly created areas between the sidewalk and street curb along the reconstructed West Platt Street and East Platt, when it is completed, will contain flowers that will attract bees. That’s in addition to the planters downtown and flower beds at Fifth Ward Park and elsewhere.
As we approach Earth Day on Friday, I’ve reflected that there is almost nothing left of the tallgrass prairie that contained many native species of grass and flowers and that covered Iowa when the first white settlers arrived, as Jackson County conservationist Tony Vorwald told a gathering at the Hurstville Interpretive Center last month. Fortunately, some conservation-minded people such as Maquoketa’s Dr. Ray Hamilton have taken steps and worked hard to restore some acreages to native plants. And sometimes we can do more by doing less right in our own backyard, literally.
I asked Nosbisch what advice he would have for a community interested in promoting natural plantings.
“I think education is key, making sure that you can implement these practices without opening the door to constant nuisance situation,” he said. “There is a difference between the principles that go along with it. But it does require you to think beyond some of the societal norms.
“Milkweed, by all intents and purposes, is a weed, but we have lots in town that will have that and 15 different plants that are growing up — all tastefully done — and we are allowing that to occur. It requires you to think a little differently at the end of the day.”
