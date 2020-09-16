Over the years, I have enjoyed the experience of door-to-door campaigning It’s a great way to keep in touch with the people I represent, and I always come away from it with helpful new ideas and suggestions. However, due to events beyond our control, I’m going to have to do things a bit differently this year.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 is still very much with us. At this time, Iowa has the highest per capita coronavirus rate in the nation and we’ve been seeing recent spikes in Jackson, Jones, and Dubuque Counties.
Door-to-door campaigning opens up the risk of further spreading the virus and I’m unwilling to subject people, both residents and volunteers, to catching or spreading this miserable disease. No campaign is worth that!
Instead, between now and election day, volunteers and I will be walking through every neighborhood in House District 58 and placing my campaign information on your door knob with a sticker to hold it in place. That will make it possible for you to see my information without potential exposure to COVID-19.
I will miss the face to face visits but am leaving my contact information so folks can give me a call with any questions, comments, or concerns. And, if you’re comfortable with a personal visit, let me know and I’ll drop by to see you. And, if you see me walking in your neighborhood and would like to visit, I would enjoy the opportunity.
Let’s hope and pray that 2021 will see this virus come under control and a return to some semblance of normalcy. In the meantime, in the interests of everyone’s safety and well-being, I’m going to err on the side of caution and try (and not always as successfully as I’d like) not to expose people to unnecessary risks. Take care and stay well!
Sincerely,
Andy McKean, State Representative
