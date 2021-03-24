Have you ever wanted to learn what wildflowers bloom in the spring? Here is your opportunity to learn what spring wildflowers you can see here in the woods in Jackson County from the comfort of your own home before you go out and search the woods.
Join naturalist and avid wildflower enthusiast Tony Vorwald on April 1 at 7:00 p.m. via zoom as we discuss native spring wildflowers that we can find right here in Jackson County, Iowa. This program is virtual via zoom. Registration is required at least 48 hours in advance. To register or for more information, contact Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or tony@jackson ccb.com.
