Editor’s Note: The following is a tribute to former Bellevue Community Schools Music Instructor Loxley Thistle Eckles IV, who died August 7, 2021. The words, contributed to the Herald-Leader for publication, were written by Gregg Hammann of Bellevue who was a student of Eckles. Hamann spoke at his funeral in Iowa City on Sunday, August 15.
I have known LT for over 45 years, first as a student then as a friend. We were like family.
He profoundly changed the lives of many people through his actions, who then went on to pass his legacy to the next exponentially. Much like disciples’ who spread the word of the Lord. LT spread the “way” of the Lord.
Without getting too philosophical let me share with you a few “ways” of LT.
I loved music but hated band. In fact, most music lessons (and I tried many instruments) ended with the instructor suggesting I stick with sports. I had rhythm but all those notes on the sheet music seemed like Mandarin to me. I had done band through sixth grade and was psyched not to have to take it anymore from 7th grade onward.
Mr. Eckles as he was known then to us, showed up at Bellevue High School my 7th grade year as the new band director. Our band program was pretty awful before his arrival. There was a clear divide between “jocks” and “band geeks”. Don’t get me wrong we were all friends, but jocks should never cross over to the geek side.
Within weeks there was talk of this new director starting a marching band, creating flag members, and a jazz band. He had those movie star looks, that big smile and an engaging way. He had a magnetism that made you want to know more about anything he had to say. He would walk the halls during class changes, and everyone would do the double take. It was amazing in the first few weeks how the band population grew (mostly girls). I wonder why??
He then did something unthinkable – he went after the jocks. He started talking to the best athletes in the school – think disciple. One by one they came to see him. One by one they signed up. What were they thinking?? The star quarterback, our best offensive lineman, two of the best basketball players, several baseball and softball players. He worked his way down by grade and then it was my turn. I vowed not to be dissuaded, after all I was terrible at every instrument I had tried. I would not become a band geek. I agreed to meet with him to prove I could deflect his magnetism.
He didn’t preach at me. He asked questions, he showed interest in me. Finally, we got to the music part and I told him I couldn’t read music. He took some music out and said look at this, most music repeats itself, you break it in sections (versus, bridges). It made sense. He then said, I hear you have rhythm, so I want you to play bass guitar. What? I hadn’t ever picked up a bass. I took guitar lessons and my instructor moved away - - I think just to get out of giving me lessens. I stunk! Well while I was thinking about his statement he stood up and handed me the school bass guitar. The rest was history, I joined band. I didn’t even understand why, I just knew it was the right thing to do... think disciple.
Well through the years our bands went on to win just about every competition we entered. Marching band, Concert band, and yes JAZZ band where we would compete against schools 10 times our size and win. How you may ask? - - Our secret recipe - - LT.
What did we learn?
1) You can’t just play music you have to FEEL it. You need to become part of it.
A band isn’t about just playing music together, it is feeling it together, adjusting to each other, moving to and playing to the moment we were in. Later in life this translated to my business career – I learned not just to read the numbers, but to engage with my colleagues and customers, to feel what they were feeling and to adjust our plans accordingly.
2) No one is perfect, but you can be perfect for a moment - - we practiced man did we practice. We worked hard as band students, but LT always worked harder. He was first in and last out every day. In business – pay attention to the details, be perfect on the important things. Lead by example – work hard.
3) Life is a party if you see the good things. Try and make everything you do fun. Find the good things and grow them – find what differentiates you or your company and grow it. Have fun doing it!
4) Always put others first. He was always there for us band related or not.
5) God makes all of this possible. Be thankful.
Believe it or not, I went on to play five instruments, I taught music lessons right here in Iowa City during my college days. I taught my children to play. I still play almost every day. As a football coach I encouraged our players to go out for band. I helped the band director at the HS I coached make band cool. I even played bass in the basketball pep band... man did that get a few looks from the parents the first time! I tried to create my own disciples following LT’s footsteps. I would tell them about LT and how what he did related to sports, business, teaching and life.
LT and I always stayed in touch. I graduated from student to friend and as the years passed like family. I always learned something from him on each interaction. I always felt better with more energy for having interacted with him.
Like a disciple of the Lord LT taught us to feel the moment we were in, enjoy it, work hard to make the world a better place, enjoy the feeling of making a difference, always put others before yourself, enjoy it. Finally, be thankful for what you have and what you contribute to others.
While these are not versus from a bible they could be.
So how does the story end? I believe LT’s story will never end. Legacy’s never die, and he certainly left a legacy. He created hundreds of disciples’ like me who strive every day to be as good as he taught us to be. I for one will never speak of LT in past tense. I believe he is with us today.
I believe God watched LT, saw how he changed lives and decided it was time for LT to join God where as a guardian angel he can help millions. As a side note, I also believe in heaven he has probably already spoken to God about picking up the energy of the music there. I can see his finger snapping and his do-dot-dot language with a smile and his director dance. I can see other angels looking at him like we did on his first day at our school. That magnetism that drew us near is having the same effect in heaven.
I love LT. He will always be a part of me and all of us that were touched by him while he was here on earth. He is still with us, I can feel him today, the smile, the passion, the energy and the desire to enjoy each moment.
He is in all of us. We should all be thankful that God provided a disciple here on earth to touch us and an angel to forever watch over us.
