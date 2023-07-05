wildfire

The smoke from Canadian wildfires has been a major news story this spring and summer, as the haze has enveloped American cities from the Atlantic coast to the Midwest. However, it’s not a new phenomenon.

In past generations, smoke from forest fires choked entire regions and actually proved hazardous to shipping on the Great Lakes. One of the worst examples was 1871, when a massive drought sparked fires across the Upper Midwest and led to some of the nation’s greatest tragedies.