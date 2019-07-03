The Bellevue Community has always been known for its' overwhelming support and sense of giving when the need arises.
Seventeen years ago, we became part of a non-profit organization, ServeHAITI, with the mission of bringing healthcare and clean water to a region in Haiti with over 65,000 people. As we talked with folks in town and word spread about what ServeHAITI was doing, the Bellevue community jumped in with both feet!
Bellevue churches, schools, organizations such as Rotary and the Knights of Columbus, and the community in general have contributed thousands of dollars over these past 17 years to support a full time Health Center, six wells delivering clean water, over 5000 home water filtration units, a malnutrition program, repurpose and build schools, and especially formed a great bond with these wonderful people in Haiti. More than 40 people from the Bellevue area have been to Grand-Bois to witness this miracle.
A few weeks ago, the Knights of Columbus, headed by Gerry Marshall and Tony Altoff, joined with Ray Theisen to have a ‘small’ fundraiser for ServeHAITI. There was music, food, and lots of fun had by those who attended. But what was really unbelievable, was that $1,750 was raised for ServeHAITI in those few hours.
We want to thank those who planned the event, all the KC's who participated, and Ray Theisen who sang and organized the music. And thank you to all those who attended and donated to ServeHAITI and our work with the people of Grand-Bois, Haiti.
Sincerely,
Dave and Cindy Broders
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.