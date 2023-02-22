There has been a change to the Snow Emergency Parking Rules Policy for the City of Bellevue (for those times when it snows more than 2 inches in a 24-hour period.
The biggest change is that the city will now allow vehicles to switch sides on odd/even days at 9 p.m. the night prior, versus the change going from midnight to midnight.
According to city crews, the change just seems more logical and beneficial for everyone involved. The whole point of the snow emergency is to regulate parking to get the streets cleared from snow as quickly and safe as possible. Changing the time from midnight to 9 p.m. will help those that have no off street parking and those who want to park correctly, a more convenient time to move their vehicle.
The City has declared three snow emergencies this winter, has received feedback from citizens and going forward, has made an adjustment to the regulation of the odd/even parking for snow emergencies.
• Vehicles should remain parked on the correct side the FULL DAY, do NOT switch sides no matter what, even if the opposite side of the street is cleared.
• Vehicles can switch over to the opposite side of the street starting at 9 p.m. in preparation for the next days required parking.
• Ticket enforcement generally starts shortly before or when the City’s snow plow trucks begin plowing.
Call Bellevue City Hall at 872-4456 for more information.
