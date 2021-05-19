The Ski Bellevue Water Ski Show Team would like to send a thank you to the Jackson County Area Tourism Association (JCATA) for their recent $750 grant award.
The funding will be used for updating the team's equipment. The JCATA does a great job of promoting tourism in the Jackson County area which benefits many types of local businesses. To learn about everything Jackson County has to offer and more about the JCATA go to jacksoncountyiowa.com.
Dave Valent
Ski Bellevue
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.