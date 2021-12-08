The Ski Bellevue Water Ski Show Team sends a "Thank you" to the Dubuque Racing Association (DRA) for their recent grant award. The money was used for the refurbishment of one of their towboat trailers.
Since 1985, 961 organizations have benefitted from Dubuque Racing Association grant awards totaling over $42 million. These organizations not only help the City of Dubuque locally, but umbrella areas in the surrounding counties of Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin.
