So one day as I was scrolling through various social media posts, I see in gigantic letters:
"AM I THE ONLY PERSON IN THE WORLD WHO DOESN'T KNOW THAT THE PLASTIC LID FROM A LARGE CAN OF PARMESAN CHEESE WILL ALSO FIT ON A MASON JAR?"
Well I counted myself as number two, which got me to thinking of things that I still learn everyday.
I didn't know until several years ago that there are little tabs on the sides of a box of aluminum foil or plastic wrap that you can depress to keep the roll from flying out of the package when you use it . (how long have you known?)
I was doing the "This Little Piggy" toe tickling thing with one of my great-grandsons when it dawned on me that "This little Piggy Went to Market" wasn't going there to get groceries! (then I started thinking about "This Little Piggy Had Roast Beef." Then I switched to another nursery rhyme).
I only recently ran across the news that Barbie, the doll who has been famous since the fifties, actually had a middle and a last name. Her name was Barbara Millicent Roberts (now I can sleep at night).
Did you know thaat a baby rabbit is technically called a "kitten?" "Bunny" is just cutesy talk for a rabbit of any age. (That's what my in depth research shows-ok, two websites did)
Did you know that there are no words in the dictionary that rhyme with orange, purple or silver? (are you trying to come up with one?)
Are you aware that no matter how hard you try you can't lick your elbow?
Did you know that a butterfly was originally called a flutterby? (makes sense)
The Guiness Book of Records holds the record for being the book most often stolen from public libraries? (wow, they hold their own record!)
Did you know that intelligent people have more zinc and copper in their hair? (I don't know what this means, but it was probably funded by a government study)
Did you know that half of all Americans live within 50 miles of their birthplace? (Explains why we live in a state that gets -20 to-30 degree wind chill factors)
Just an FYI, I am informing you that your chances of dying on your birthday are 14 percent higher than on any other day? (Rowdy celebrations perhaps? Don't you wonder who compiles this stuff? And better yet, why we just believe it?)
I thought until just recently that the words of Queen's "We Will Rock You" Were "kickin' your cat all over the place."
I was kind of humming "You picked a Fine time to leave Me Lucille" when it occurred to me that the end of the sentence wasn't "With 400 children and a crop in the Field."
And it also recently dawned on me that "Creedance's" Bad Moon Rising lyrics did not include "There's a bathroom on the right."
And I am guessing it was one of my grandkids who informed me that Taylor Swift's song did not contain "Bakers gonna bake, bake, bake, bake...."
Did you know that 8 percent of the women who attend the "Womens Marches" are not really women? (ok, I just made that up).
Did you try to lick your elbow?
