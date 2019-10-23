Last month I flipped the calendar on another decade and became a septuagenarian. Without ever being fully conscious of it, I never thought that I would ever be this old. The bad news is-the odds of reaching another milestone birthday are not that good. The good new is-I have escaped the disagreeable fate of dying young. Which reminds me of something that was being said when we were teenagers-"Live fast, die young and leave a good-looking corpse." Seriously, were we ever really that stupid? As they say, youth is wasted on the young.
Had I been born around 1900, my life expectancy would have only been about 47 years. I would not have lived long enough to see my youngest son graduate from high school. I would never have met most of my grandchildren. I have been fortunate to live to celebrate the birth of 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. I hope to be around to celebrate many milestones with them. I would love to meet many more "greats." Although undisputedly true, I am not going to use the adage "Had I known I was going to live this long I would have taken better care of myself,"
To be 70 is to appreciate Mark Twain’s example of aging vigorously: “I am able to say that while I am not ruggedly well, I am not ill enough to excite an undertaker.” I would say this is accurate for me as well.
With the exception of not flying around in a "Jetson" like car, technology experienced in my lifetime continuously leaves me in awe. I saw the birth of television through a snowy, black and white 13-inch screen that broadcast three channels with the help of an antenna on our roof. I watched the Rose Bowl parade and every year would proclaim " Imagine how beautiful this would be in color!" I didn't know anyone who had more than one television in their home. They were large pieces of decorative furniture that took center spot in most living rooms. We only could "tune in" about 3 channels, and even if there had been something we would have wanted to watch, parents' choices took precedence... Friday Night Fights, Your Hit Parade, Glen Miller and his orchestra, Lawrence Welk, Gunsmoke...and kids were the "remote."
I now live in a house that has more TVs than people, and can watch hundreds of channels on my smart tv with larger than life-sized people. I can now even operate my tv from my phone. Who could ever have imagined that? In 1977 the mini-series "Roots" was broadcast over eight episodes. If you missed an episode you were out of luck. You could only watch the classic Christmas cartoons, The Wizard of Oz and Peter Pan once a year when they were broadcast. I remember hearing back then about a machine that would let you record one program even while you watched another but the price was astronomical, something like $25,000. I can now not only record, but live stream thousands of movies, tv-series and even my granddaughter playing college basketball!
I remember when I was a kid and heard that eventually we would see "pay tv." I envisioned having to plug a box on the back of the set with coins. I feared never seeing an entire program.
The first calculator that I ever saw was owned by my brother-in-law, an engineer, and it came with a $500 price tag. I think one of the last that I purchased cost only 50 cents.
I went from using a manual typewriter to an electric one, to a word processor to a computer small enough to be held in the palm of my hand. Amazing!
I trekked to the public library to look up facts in an encyclopedia (which I can spell, albeit with a little ditty) because of the "Wonderful World of Disney" and Jiminy Cricket) for a school assignment. I carried the large "Merriam Webster" dictionary in my bookbag each day not only to define a word but also to spell check it and sometimes to even copy a page backwards. Sigh.
We had a telephone on the wall of our kitchen with about a 3-foot cord. Not much privacy back then. For awhile we were subscribers to a party line and sometimes had to wait to make your call because someone else was talking. I would sometimes evesdrop on conversations and sadly report that I never ever heard any great gossip or murder plots or anyone having secret liaisons. There was an automatic "cut off" after so many minutes to try to curtail the lengthy gabbers. Long-distance calls were pricey so we tried to condense our minutes. We did collect calls to ourselves to let someone know we were safely home, as in "it'sBobwehadababyit'saboy" commercial.
I am now an old crone who has owned cars that cost less than some sneakers do now. Years ago I was wonderstruck watching marshmallows swell ginormously in a device called a "microwave oven."
We had friends who had the first video game, "Pong." I was 13 years old when I first ate pizza. I wore a kleenex on my head to church. I have seen the arrival of penicillin, antibiotics, polio vaccine and flu shots. I have seen men walk on the moon. I was alive before fast food. I saw Elvis Presley and The Beatles on their first tv appearances on the Ed Sullivan Show. I have things stored in the cloud!
I have outlived rotary phones, payphones, Blockbuster, paper maps, VCRs, alarm clocks, blackberries, pagers, record stores, the busy signal on phones, film, the Dewey Decimal system, cassette tapes, movie projectors, boom boxes, record players, 45s, 8 tracks, not knowing who was calling until you answered a phone call, slide rule (which I never did know how to use), dial-up internet...and so much more.
I have survived cancer, an acoustic neuroma and seven brothers. But perhaps in all of my 70 years, the most perplexing change I have witnessed is the desired answer to the question "Does this make my butt look big?"
