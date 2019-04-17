Fish fries are a weekly event about town, McDonald's advertises two fish sandwiches for $5, Culvers is hawking their cod fish sandwich as being ‘fresh from the North Atlantic,’ Hardees is trying to sell their ‘fish supreme charbroiled cod’ and seafood buffets beckon those with a promise of ‘all you can eat.’
It must be Lent.
I remember Lent when I was a kid. We were encouraged to give up things, such as candy, for the season. I never quite understood the meaning of "offering it up," or what good my not eating candy did for me or anyone else. If it was meant as "penance,’ (voluntary self-punishment inflicted as an outward expression of repentance for having done wrong, according to the internet), then surely I could have come up with a better form of self-punishment, as we didn't have that much candy anyway, except on Easter morning when I gorged my face with it (under the supposition that if I didn't, one of my brothers would).
Same with abstinence from eating meat. While I enjoy a good steak or burger as well as the next guy (well maybe not quite as much), meat does not rank high on my favorite foods list. I loved Fridays when I was a kid-we had grilled cheese and tomato soup (made with milk, not water) mac and cheese (still one of my favorites) fried egg sandwiches (with ketchup or catsup, whichever you prefer) and even the lowly fishstick (drenched in tartar sauce). Oh, and egg salad, too. Also, still a favorite.
Did you see the news segment recently of the guy who is giving up food for Lent and only drinking beer? I wonder how that will work out for him. Now that would be a "real" penance for me, as I don't like beer.
I knew of someone years ago who packed her husband's lunch, and forgetting that it was Friday, packed a bologna sandwich. Ultimately, because of societal pressure or ingrained teaching, he threw it away. I would think that wasting food was a bigger "sin" than eating bologna (which I am certain barely makes it into the meat category anyway).
I also knew people who would have chided me for eating pizza with a few hunks of sausage while they happily enjoyed their dinner of jumbo shrimp and crab legs.
I am watching "The Tudors," a series on Netflix covering the 16th-century reign of King Henry VIII. I am glad that I live in the present time, in a country where we have freedoms of Speech, Religion, and the Press.
Had I lived in those days, in all likelihood, I would have either had my head lopped off or been burned at the steak (I mean stake).
