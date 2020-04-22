Just a note to remind people how important it is to shop Bellevue. Most of us are so thankful that we are able to shop in Bellevue when other places are closed. It’s so convenient, but let’s think a minute.
During this Covid 19, we can call in orders and our small town businesses will have it at curb side or even deliver. We can even set up accounts. Where on God’s earth can we do such things except small town Bellevue?
When this is over, wouldn’t it be so sad if we walk the streets and find signs on the business doors that would say “permanently closed due to lack of business due to Covid 19.” Covid 19 will end, not sure when and what the end results will be, but when it does, I sure hope and pray that our business doors are still open because we cared enough about all of them to keep our business in Bellevue. I came from a business family and I know how my parents appreciated everyone’s business.
Please continue to SHOP BELLEVUE now and later. It’s sad enough that many are temporarily closed, but please do not let it be a permanent situation.
Gail Michels
Bellevue
