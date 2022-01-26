For shame! Shame on you! Fie on you, Senators Grassley and Ernst! How could you possibly consider voting against guaranteeing that all Americans have the right to vote? But you did.
This is the foundation of our democracy, our right to vote.
Of course, it is not just Grassley and Ernst; all Republicans are standing firmly against the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act and the Freedom to Vote Act. All the Republicans are in thrall to Mitch McConnell, Senate minority leader. And have given up their right to think for themselves.
Is this who we want to represent Iowa?
All Iowans should demand that our senators stand for democracy and for our citizens right to vote. Call our two senators and demand to know why they voted as they did. Call Senator Grassley at 319-363-6832. Call Senator Ernst at 319-365-4504.
Marilyn Schroeder
Bellevue
