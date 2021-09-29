With the ServeHAITI golf outing fundraiser this weekend, we want to remind people what the group does and has done so far to help those in need.
ServeHAITI has been in existence now for approximately 20 years. What started as a very small group of volunteers wanting to change a small corner of the Western Hemisphere’s poorest country has been nothing short of a miracle!
Grand-Bois is a region consisting of 200 square miles of deforested mountainous land in the extreme eastern part of Haiti and located only 4 miles from the Dominican Republic.
Approximately 68,000 people inhabit this land where most folks only make about one USD per day. They are mostly poor farmers, selling bread, produce or other wares, such as toothbrushes or razors,that they purchased in PAP. Market is open on different days in the small towns in the region.
ServeHAITI started making medical missions to this remote area in 2001 and found that most of these folks had NEVER had medical care. We knew we had to do something permanent, so Dr. Leo Bourgouin was hired to be our in country medical director, traveling from PAP to Grand-Bois each month, staying for two weeks and working at the back of the Catholic Church.. After a year Dr. Leo was committed to the region but exhausted by the travel and told us, “If you build a clinic, I will stay.” The rest is history.
The volunteers that make up ServeHAITI are from the Atlanta area, eastern Iowa, and all over the country now. Because we had such diverse volunteers with diverse backgrounds, The St. Vincent de Paul Health Center was built and dedicated in 2006, with a second floor built in 2008 to accommodate the growing numbers of patients and staff.
The Health Center today sees approximately 16,000 patients per year ServeHAITI employs over 50 Haitian medical and support personnel who see patients 24 hours/day, 365 days/year. The Health Center staff includes doctors, nurses, pharmacy technicians, water technicians, community health workers, a social worker, cooks, maintenance workers, a full-time driver, and a radio manager. We are proud to say that our radio station has been a source of Public Health and Service programs for the communities we serve as well as Education programs for the children.
Other initiatives include building seven wells in the region and distribution of 5,000 water filtration buckets in the region. We started the Medika Mamba program after the earthquake in 2010 to help eradicate severe malnutrition in the region. We have also taught teachers in the region for over ten years and have helped build or rebuild eight schools in the region. We have a group within ServeHAITI that works with individuals to start businesses.
As extremely miraculous as this all is, right now the chaos that is the country of Haiti is putting all of this at risk. The last large group of volunteers who took supplies to the Health Center traveled there in September 2019. They weren’t able to remain as long as they had hoped, due to the civil unrest.
The gangs in Port au Prince are currently taking over roads in and out of Port au Prince causing terrible disruption in getting supplies up to not only the most recent earthquake zone, but the Health Center. They are kidnapping, stealing, and sometimes even murdering people on the roads.
When Covid hit Haiti. it added insult to injury. As difficult as it is for us to go through this pandemic, it is magnified one hundred fold for the people of this impoverished country. People were taught to segregate and wear mouth coverings, but it continues to spread. As of today, the people of Grand-Bois have no vaccines and the Health Center suffers from lack of supplies including oxygen machines, nebulizers, and medicines to help treat this terrible disease.
Another earthquake struck the western part of the island on September 19th and that has been horrendous for those who had family in the area. Not to mention those who lost loved ones, homes, and livelihoods.
Today, ServeHAITI is trying to navigate a way to get supplies to the Health Center. It is extremely dangerous to travel the road right now but we are hoping to partner with a larger organization that will hopefully have a way to secure a container’s passage.
The entire community of Bellevue has had a relationship with ServeHAITI and the wonderful people of Grand-Bois since its’ inception. More than 35 people from our area have traveled to the Health Center and have been witness to this mission. We are humbled by the prayers, donations, and hard work the volunteers and those at home have done to make all this possible.
Among all your prayers for Haiti; we ask that you pray for the civil unrest to be somehow resolved so as to make it possible for us to again travel to Grand-Bois, bring supplies, and see the people we love and who love us.
Cindy Broders
Bellevue
