The Bellevue volunteers held their fifth biennial ServeHAITI Golf Fundraiser at the Bellevue Golf Club on Sunday October 6. The weather was beautiful but the golfers were unable to play due to rain the two previous days. Despite no golf, a great time was had by all… but more importantly, over $21,000 was raised to benefit the St. Vincent de Paul Health Center in Grand-Bois, Haiti along with Gift of Water filtration systems to provide clean water for families.
A fundraiser is only as successful as those who support it! Along with Bellevue ServeHaiti volunteers, below is a list of businesses and individuals who generously were hole sponsors and in-kind donors.
There are numerous others who gave general donations! Mesi’ Anpil (Thank you very much) for your generosity!
Bellevue Golf Club, Bellevue Sand and Gravel, Bellevue State Bank, Bellevue Pharmacy, Ben Froeschle, Brad/ValBoeckenstedt, Kalmes Restaurant, Upper Kutz, Roeder Brothers, State Farm Ins., Gary/Katie Roeder, Bellevue Rotary Club, Matt Froeschle, Jim Schroeder Const., Roeder Outdoor Power, Till’s Garage, Fidelity Bank and Trust, Lampe’s Tru Value, John and Angie Long, Luanne Smith, Karla Weinschenk, Tom/ Liz McDermott, Galena Golf Club, Loras Weber Concrete, Mike and Paula Reed , Dave/Cindy Broders, Maquoketa Golf Club, Woodbine Bend Golf, Timberline Golf Course, Thunder Hills Golf Club, Keiffer Plumbing/Htg and Boeckenstedt Greyhound Racing.
