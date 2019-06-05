The Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program provides qualified seniors aged 60 and over with coupons (checks) that can be exchanged at farmer’s markets, roadside stands, and community supported agriculture programs for fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, herbs, and honey.
The checks can be used until October 31 at participating vendors. Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging will begin distributing Farmer’s Market Checks starting in June at various locations throughout the 18-county service area.
Eligible participants in the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program must:
· Be 60 years of age or older at the time of this application, born in or before 1959
· Live in the service area of this Area Agency on Aging
· Have a yearly household income less than $23,107 for single or $31,284 for married couple
Each eligible participant receives 10 checks with a total value of $30.00. A person can only receive checks one time per program year. NEI3A distribution locations are as follows:
· Bellevue Senior Center (1700 State St.) June 3 through September 28, Monday through Friday from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m.
