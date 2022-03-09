Frequently we see news stories about the Opioid Crisis in America which, according to the CDC, claimed over 100,000 lives in the 12 month period ending in April 2021. That is an average of 274 preventable deaths per day. Opioid use disorders challenge perceptions about how someone ends up over dosing on a substance. Opioids don’t discriminate, they claim people from all walks of life, all ages, all races and all income levels. The road to opioid misuse can begin with a prescription taken exactly as prescribed or in sharing medications to help a friend or loved on manage pain and end as one more fatality on a rapidly growing list.
Communities are working to reduce opioid use disorders and Jackson County is no exception. One of the prevention strategies is to reduce access to medications for misuse. County wide medication take back events conducted twice a year and medication drop boxes in pharmacies and police stations provide safe option to dispose of unwanted medications. We also need to secure the medications that are wanted and needed in family homes.
Jackson County Prevention Coalition has partnered with Community Services to provide medication lock boxes to the community at no cost. Community members can go to the city halls in Bellevue, Sabula, Preston and Monmouth or the ASAC office in Maquoketa and pick up a lock box. If you can’t get to one of the locations call 563-652-2215 and ask for one and one will be delivered. This is a simple step community members can do in their own homes that can help reduce Opioid misuse disorders.
Julia Furne,
Jackson County Prevention Coalition
