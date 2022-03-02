Friends
Peace be with you.
Sorry that it’s been a while since I had a contribution to the Bellevue Herald-Leader. I’ve been working ahead on my parish bulletin columns in anticipation of an upcoming sabbatical in June and have been writing feverishly.
But, considering this week many Christians will start the season of Lent, I thought it was a good time to write one.
Lent starts on Wednesday, March 2 with Ash Wednesday. You may see people walking around town with what looks like a smudge of dirt on their foreheads. In the Catholic tradition, it is common to receive those ashes in the form of a cross while someone says, “Remember that you are dust and to dust you shall return”.
I asked my sixth grade students this past Sunday what they thought this phrase meant. Some thought it had to do with needing to clean up your life from dust. Others thought it meant a need to take a shower or wash your clothes.
I looked at them and said that actually it means, most likely, you will die, that you came from dust and will go back to dust.
Needless to say, there was a pause while they processed what I said and then an eruption of further questions. I did have to clarify for them that the dust we smudge on people’s foreheads was not from ashes from cremated bodies but from last year’s palms we gave out on Palm Sunday.
However, that just led to further confusion because they thought I was talking about the palm of a person’s hand, not the fronds of a palm tree. Once we cleared all that up, we got back to reflecting on why we enter into lent by reflecting on the possibility of our own death.
There are two passages that typify Lent for me. The first is the one most commonly read on Palm Sunday, where Jesus talks about prayer, fasting and almsgiving and says that each of them is a private act not meant to be performed for others esteem. Fasting, giving things up, makes room in our lives and saves us money so we have the time to pray and the resources to share with the poor. Part of the point of Lent is to recommit to these very central acts of what it means to be a Christian.
But the other passage, the one more germane to my column, is in Luke 4 where Jesus is tempted in the desert. It was in the desert where Jesus fasted to prepare himself for his ministry and was tempted three times. I think our focus on lent as a desert experience is why we so strongly associate lent with fasting, why the first question people ask is “what are you giving up?” But Jesus’ desert experience is really a preparation for his death, and of connecting deeply with the Father who sent him to die for our sins. That’s why the devil is so threatened by this experience to the point of trying to tempt him away from it.
Lent is a moment of calibration, a moment to find out where our heart is. It’s a moment to see where we’ve come from, where we are, where we want to be, and whether our lives are on track to make it to where we want to be. With this in mind, I’ve asked my music ministers to sing the song Softly and Tenderly Jesus is Calling. “Come home, come home, you who are weary come home” is part of the chorus.
If you feel like you’re lost, maybe it’s time to come home, to go back to your home church or place of worship and connect back with your God. Sometimes the only way we can remember where we are going is if we go back to where we’ve been and surround ourselves with those on a similar journey.
Even if your faith does not celebrate Lent, isn’t it time to come home to worship?
