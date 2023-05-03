Two Show Rings. One Day. For One Special Man.
On Saturday, April 8, hundreds of people, livestock trailers, and cattle congregated at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport, Iowa, for the first-annual "Schroeder Showdown." The outcomes from this special day solidified the impact Mr. Steve Schroeder, the former Bellevue Community High School agricultural educator and FFA advisor, had on the Jackson County community and the livestock industry.
The Schroeder Showdown was a sanctioned show under the Iowa Junior Beef Breeds Association, also known as IJBBA. This organization is under the Iowa Beef Breeds Council and has approximately 700 members. Being a member of this organization allows members under the age of 21 to show at any show like the Schroeder Showdown.
Professional and well-experienced livestock judges Ryan Rash from Crockett, Texas, and Jessica Judge from El Paso, Illinois, prompted many exhibitors and guests from both sides of the state and Illinois to come and embrace the experience. Various vendors and boutiques also contributed to this day, allowing exhibitors and guests to purchase their stock show necessities.
Current senior and Bellevue FFA member Taylor Deppe, daughter of Brian and Tammy Deppe, knew giving back to the livestock industry in his name was just what the community needed to remember his importance. Deppe's planning and execution was directed alongside the current Bellevue FFA Advisor, Blair Gerlach, and former Maquoketa FFA student and current Iowa State student, Jackie Miller. Thirty volunteers from near and far came to show their support by contributing to the show day details.
Most importantly, this show was only made possible because of the contributions of the local sponsors. Over forty local businesses supported the mission of honoring Mr. Schroeder. The funds allowed a scholarship to be given to an exhibitor for their continuing education.
Previous Bellevue FFA student Nick Deppe received the $500 scholarship. Nick currently attends Butler Community College, majoring in Agribusiness, and is active on the Butler Livestock Judging team, where he follows the passion Mr. Schroeder once instilled in him.
The planning committee wants to thank the exhibitors, volunteers, parents, and guests for believing in us to make this day come together. We were truly honored to see the youth "Showin' for Schro."
