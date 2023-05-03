Two Show Rings. One Day. For One Special Man.

On Saturday, April 8, hundreds of people, livestock trailers, and cattle congregated at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport, Iowa, for the first-annual "Schroeder Showdown." The outcomes from this special day solidified the impact Mr. Steve Schroeder, the former Bellevue Community High School agricultural educator and FFA advisor, had on the Jackson County community and the livestock industry.