Scammers use many different means to steal money from their victims. They persuade people to go and buy gift cards, then reveal the access codes printed on those cards. Criminals pressure their victims to go to Bitcoin kiosks and purchase Bitcoin, and deposit it to the criminal’s Bitcoin wallet. Other crooks make charges to the credit or debit cards of their victims. Peer-to-peer payment apps, like Venmo, Zelle, or Cashapp, see more and more use as means of scam money transfers.

But despite the speed and ease of moving money using these digital and electronic methods, fraudsters never gave up on good old hard cash. Convincing victims to send cash in the mail is a technique we hear more about, even with all the available, quicker ways to accomplish theft.