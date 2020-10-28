Do you or a family member rely on social security funding for your financial well-being?
As a reminder, social security is currently funded by payroll taxes on annual wages up to $137,700; employees pay 6.2% and employers match that amount for a total of 12.4%.
At the Presidential Debate the candidates were asked how they proposed to strengthen Social Security, President Trump only stated he would never cut social security. The President hasn’t offered a plan to strengthen funding of social security, but he has taken steps to disrupt its funding.
Here’s how: 1) As part of the Cares Act S.3548, better known as the stimulus package, in “Section 2202: Delay of Payment of Employer Payroll Taxes”, (starting on page 63 line 7, thru page 66 line 10). In summary, this provision allows employers to delay payment of the employer portion of social security taxes from March 27, 2020 until 2021. Half of those delayed payroll taxes are required to be paid by the end of 2021, the rest by the end of 2022. This creates an issue, if those employers aren’t in business, as many small businesses have already suffered under COVID-19, or if they are unable to pay by those dates.
2) On August 8, 2020, President signed a Memorandum: “Deferring Payroll Tax Obligations in Light of the Ongoing COVID-19 Disaster”. This Memorandum offered employees with bi-weekly compensation less than $4,000 an option to defer their portion of social security taxes from September through the end of the year, with no indication of when these taxes would be due. This Memorandum isn’t very effective because the President doesn’t have authority to change tax laws by memorandums and therefore employers may not be willing to implement this option for their employees, but it did serve to show us that the President is willing to take steps to eliminate payroll taxes as a means of funding social security
3) The Memorandum also authorized Steven Mnuchin, the Secretary of the Treasury, to explore options including legislation, to eliminate the obligation to pay these taxes.
4) In addition, at a press conference around that time President Trump stated he wanted to stop funding social security by means of payroll taxes. He didn’t offer an alternative funding source.
If you or someone you know needs social security, I suggest you vote on November 3rd to save social security.
George Daugherty
Bellevue
