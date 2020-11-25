Due to Covid-19, this year, Santa will not be making any stops with the usual goodie bags. We just want to keep all of our friends and family healthy and safe.
We will miss you all and see you all next year.
Love
Santa
Areas of dense fog early. Rain likely. High 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy. High 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...IN IOWA, JACKSON COUNTY. IN ILLINOIS, JO DAVIESS AND STEPHENSON COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 8 AM CST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...DENSE FOG WILL BE PATCHY THIS EVENING, BUT IS LIKELY TO BECOME WIDESPREAD OVERNIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&
...DENSE FOG THIS MORNING... A NARROW BAND OF DENSE FOG IS FOUND FROM FROM NEAR FAIRFIELD IOWA THROUGH DUBUQUE IOWA AND FREEPORT ILLINOIS. WHILE THIS FOG WILL NOT AFFECT ALL LOCATIONS, THE YOU SHOULD BE READY FOR VISIBILITY TO BE REDUCED UNDER 1/4 MILE, ESPECIALLY ON THE TOPS OF RIDGES AND HILLS, AS THERE ARE VERY LOW CLOUDS OVER THE AREA. RAIN IS DEVELOPING, AND WILL HELP REDUCE THE FOG AS THE MORNING WEARS ON.
Wind: NE @ 7mph
Precip: 46% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.1 mi
Wind: NE @ 8mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.5 mi
Wind: NE @ 9mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.5 mi
Wind: NE @ 9mph
Precip: 37% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2 mi
Wind: NE @ 8mph
Precip: 71% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.7 mi
Wind: NE @ 8mph
Precip: 80% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.82 mi
Wind: NNE @ 8mph
Precip: 78% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.1 mi
Wind: NNE @ 9mph
Precip: 71% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: NNE @ 9mph
Precip: 63% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: NNE @ 9mph
Precip: 41% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: N @ 9mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: N @ 8mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
