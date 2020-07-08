Marilyn, freedom of speech is a wonderful privilege. However, the content should be accurate.
You really need to change channels for accuracy. Be careful what you wish for.
Cuomo for president would be a serious and total mistake. If you really think he is that great, perhaps a move to N.Y. will be in your future plans. If you had been a N.Y. resident in a nursing or retirement home, there is a very good possibility you would not be alive today.
Mr. Cuomo ordered owners and managers of these facilities to allow Covid-19 residents to be able to stay in those facilities. Thousands of the elderly have died from the virus, many from those facilities. He has to his credit over 31,000 deaths from covid-19. I am not suggesting that all of this was his fault.
You stated "it was so heartening to watch Cuomo marshall resources: opening facilities for more hospital beds, additional medical personnel, and getting the medicines needed in order to save as many lives as possible. He knew what had to be done and how to do it."
Your words, not mine.
You will be sad to learn that it was the Trump Administration that provided all of those needs, as well as a Hospital ship to have extra facilities and beds.
Cuomo was ill prepared for this type of emergency.
Russell Koppes
Hamilton, MT
