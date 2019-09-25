Jackson County will gate and lock a rural Sabula road that has long been a “magnet for criminal activity,” in the words of neighboring landowner David Schrody.
Poachers, polluters, partiers and tree thieves have been attracted to the Class B road west of Highway 52 because it’s well hidden but not too remote. Schrody said he’s lost a barn to arson there and that the sheriff’s department asked him to pull down a house that had become a meth haven.
Most recently, thieves cut dozens of trees along the road, including walnuts and a cherry tree with a 30-inch diameter.
The supervisors Sept. 10 voted 2-1 to downgrade 584th Avenue north of Sabula to a Class C road, from about half a mile north of 64th Street up to 580th Avenue.
The county and adjoining landowners will be the only ones with access. It could be gated and locked by the time you read this.
Both Class B and Class C roads receive only minimal maintenance.
“It gets the same maintenance,” said county engineer Clark Schloz of 584th after its downgrade to Class C. “The difference is that gates go up.”
To make the road public again, a landowner would need to petition the county to turn it back into a Class B road.
Allison Leu lives in the last home on the south end of the road.
“We’ve found deer carcasses so many times, it’s not even funny,” she told the supervisors Tuesday. “They’ll have a bonfire in the middle of the road, and have a party. I’ve owned there for 17 years, and it’s just gotten worse as the road deteriorates.”
“And the shooting,” she said with a sigh. “The shooting is an issue.”
“I’ve put up with it for 42 years, and I’m tired of it,” Schrody added.
Andrew Keil of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said dumping is another problem on 584th.
“As of now, there’s some sofas still there, some workout equipment, treadmills and stuff,” he said.
Locking the road is no guarantee that troublemakers will stay away. County Engineer Clark Schloz said that a locked gate near the Ozark Wildlife Area became a “challenge,” with trespassers using bolt cutters and even getting around old motorgrader blades. Only a huge boulder placed in the roadway eventually stopped vehicles.
Supervisor Mike Steines voted against downgrading 584th.
“I have a really hard time closing a road,” he said. “It’s setting a precedence, and it’s going to snowball somehow for some reason.”
Supervisor Larry McDevitt said he had mixed feelings on the issue, but he felt more comfortable knowing that trail rides could still use the area.
“It’s getting old,” said Terri McCulley, whose mother is an adjoining landowner. “It’s not a tourist attraction. All it’s used for is poaching and trash.”
McCulley said she has called the Jackson County Law Center numerous times in the last year to report trespassing and vandalism in the area.
“I realize when there’s an issue on a roadway, you don’t just close it down,” Keil said. “I cover Dubuque County and Jackson County, and most of our roads have issues. What makes this road different is multiple issues. This road has compounding issues, multiple problems.”
