“The Mississippi River towns are comely, clean, well-built and pleasing to the eye and cheering to the spirit. The Mississippi Valley is as reposeful as a dreamland, nothing worldly about it, nothing to hang a fret or a worry upon.”
–Mark Twain, “Life on the Mississippi”
I’ve never been a camping enthusiast. Oh, I eagerly anticipated intended summer backyard sleep-outs as a kid and after son Tim came along later on, but those often ended up with me or us wandering back in the house well before dawn.
When our family moved to a new house at the north edge of town off Pershing Road when I was in junior high, a friend or two and I would load my coaster wagon with a tent, sleeping bags, sandwiches and plenty of junk food, hike to the Maquoketa River a half-mile or so back of the house and camp overnight under a limestone outcropping. A story that’s been retold many times at family gatherings is that we would always take along a can of Campbell’s tomato soup from my mother’s inventory, which elicited praise from mom that we boys saw proper nutrition as important even on a camping trip.
What she didn’t learn until years later is that the can of soup was not for us to slurp, but for tossing unopened into a blazing campfire, then standing back in great anticipation until the can jumped and exploded, splattering red soup in every direction. I would wager that if I revisited that shallow cave today, 60-some years later, I could find traces of petrified tomato soup still imbedded in the rock.
Two other memorable experiences from my younger days were getting to join my uncle’s Boy Scout troop from Cresco on a canoe expedition through the Boundary Waters Canoe Area in northern Minnesota and Canada when I was 14 and several years later, a 12-day raft trip on the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon.
But I can’t disagree with those, my wife included, who say communing with nature in the great outdoors is wonderful as long as there’s a soft bed, a hot shower and an air conditioner awaiting them at the end of the day. If stunning nature requires modern convenience, some say, it’s not really camping.
Camping trips on any level are a lot of work. They’re a lot of preparation and laying in supplies ahead of the trip and clean-up after you return home. In between, along with the hikes and swimming and campfire stories, you’re dealing with mosquitoes, sunburn, poison ivy or that fishhook that found its way into your thumb and the thunderstorm or heat wave that wasn’t in the weather forecast.
But as a member of a family with a boating heritage dating back to my father’s experience as the skipper of a Navy landing ship in World War II, I have to confess to one soft spot for a particular camping experience. Ironically, it’s for camping on a Mississippi River sandbar, the most basic, gritty, primitive, no-frills form of camping there is. Well, maybe next to a Mount Everest expedition.
Our river camping adventures have their genesis in family cruises on rented houseboats on the Mississippi in the 1970s, when we would pull up to a sandbar for the night and some would camp on shore while others slept in the boat. But river camping began in earnest when my brother John acquired a boat in the early 1990s. John, Tim and I had fun Saturday or Sunday afternoon outings skiing, wakeboarding and tubing. Soon we conceived the idea of an overnight campout on the river.
This is not joining the crowd and plugging in at Spruce Creek, South Sabula Lake or an acreage of tightly packed trailers, fifth wheels and RVs. The campsite is a spit of sand or a solitary clearing among trees, accessible only by boat.
Firewood is abundant, but nothing else. There is no concrete or gravel pad and no electrical hook-up or dump station. No picnic table, showers, sink, toilets or Internet at any speed. Not even a fire ring unless a previous camper left a circle of stones. Running water is as close as the shore, but it’s not particularly drinkable. Supplies you forgot mean going without or a boat run to the nearest marina.
So you pile everything you need on the boat. Coolers filled with food and beverages, tent, sleeping bag, mattress pad, pillow, extra clothes, table, folding chairs, cook stove, propane bottles for the stove, lantern, plates, cups, griddle, hatchet, cooking and eating utensils, cutting board, lighter, trash bags.
Everything.
Before retirement I found it took several days during the week to gather everything and prepare and about two weeks after we got back by the time I had cleaned and washed everything. Sand gets everywhere. By the time I’ve shaken, mopped or vacuumed the sand out of shoes, tent, sleeping bags, coolers, frying pan, grill and boat, I figured we brought half the sand bar back with us.
It was a great time and provides those father-son bonding moments.
It was also a learning experience. On the first trip, we didn’t think to bring a table. The cooler lid served for food preparation, dining and perhaps seating – I’m not sure we thought to bring folding chairs, either. But we learned and compiled a checklist. You don’t realize how valuable a potholder is until you’re looking for something to lift a hot pancake griddle off the stove.
I concocted what became our standby dinner fare, a foil-enclosed entree consisting of pieces of marinated round steak or sirloin, potato chunks, baby carrots and sliced onion all wrapped in heavy-duty aluminum foil with a hunk of butter, salt and lemon pepper. After a few minutes on the stove or campfire coals they’re sizzling hot and delicious. It’s the perfect river camping meal.
And we always bring s’mores ingredients, or at least some marshmallows for the evening campfire.
While camped, when a tow is approaching, we like to do our “sand stick” experiment. It’s simple but demonstrates the force a towboat’s propulsion system of around 5,000 horsepower has on the water. It takes a lot of power to push as many as 15 barges that may carry enough grain to fill 870 semi-trailers. (For some reason they’re called towboats even though they only push.)
When we see a tow approaching but still some distance away, we take a stick and push it upright into the sand right at the water’s edge. As the tow and its barges approach, we keep an eye on the water level. As the barge approaches, the water will be drawn a noticeable distance away from the stick. After the tow has passed, the water not only returns but even laps past the stick until it returns to the original level.
Nothing is darker than the river at night. There are no streetlights, no homes with twinkling lights. A light on a buoy or shore marker may flick its location from across the black water, but that is all. The night sky is a sea of stars, more than any I’ve gazed at anywhere else.
And it’s quiet. The wind may rustle the trees or you may hear the gentle lapping of the water against the boat. Even a 15-barge tow glides by silently until the tow itself goes past. Those evenings have provided some of my life-doesn’t-get-better-than-this moments.
In 1996, I got my own boat, a used 16-foot open bow runabout a year before John sold his, and the fun continued. During a several-year period in the 1990s and early 2000s we would do at least one outing a year and sometimes a couple.
We never seemed to luck out on weather. We experienced rain so often that we joked that it wouldn’t be an official Melvold river camping trip if we didn’t get drenched at some point. We have waited out rain on the sandbar, in the boat with a cover that didn’t leak too badly and, once, in a KwikStar in McGregor.
On one two-night trip, I was delayed in getting away from the office on Friday night and didn’t get to the grocery store for provisions until after 5. By the time we got the boat loaded, drove to our embarkation point at Spruce Creek, had dinner at the Spruce Harbor Inn and backed the boat into the water, it was well past dark and going on 10 p.m.
We made our way in the dark up the Bellevue slough, using lights from the riverside cabins as reference points, and camped out on Bellevue Beach, a popular summer boater gathering spot.
There was no one else there on a gray, drizzly Saturday morning. I joined Tim and John on the boat, where they had spent the night. They were waiting for me and listening to the Saturday morning Auction Show on KMAQ on the boat radio. We boated up to Guttenberg, locked through, and finally the skies cleared and things dried out for a much more pleasant second night.
We have camped as far north as LaCrosse, Wis., and as far south as a few miles south of Bellevue. With its islands, sloughs, high, heavily wooded bluffs that explode in color in the fall, that stretch is the most scenic portion of the entire 2,350-mile length of the Mississippi River. And that stretch is replete with good sand for campsites.
Our favorite portion of the river for camping is the pool above the Guttenberg lock and dam, extending beyond Marquette-McGregor and Prairie du Chien to the dam near Harper’s Ferry. There is an abundance of campsites and the bluffs, which include the Effigy Mounds overlook near McGregor, are the most scenic. South of the Quad Cities, the bluffs disappear.
Locking through one of the lock and dams is part of boating on the Mississippi. It’s an interesting process and not difficult – just follow the light signals as you approach and, once inside the lock chamber, the friendly lockmaster’s instructions.
The unpredictable part is whether or not a towboat is being locked through. If not, you may be on the other side of the dam in as little as 10 or 15 minutes. If you arrive just as the double-locking process of a barge has begun, you may be delayed up to two hours.
Our most recent outing was in 2019, when we put in at Guttenberg and camped on a sandbar opposite the small community of DeSoto, Wisconsin, just south of the Iowa-Minnesota line. The residents of DeSoto must be used to train whistles, as it seemed there was one about every 20 minutes as another passing freight would sound its horn as it approached a street crossing in town.
When the engine on my by-then-30-year-old runabout was showing advanced signs of age in 2020, I traded it in for a pontoon boat, which suits Mary and I much better at this point in life. Tim texted me the other day that he’s reserving Labor Day weekend for a camping trip. John and youngest brother R.B. say they’re also on for it, so Melvold river camping lives on.
Maybe certain kinds of camping are pretty nice after all.
