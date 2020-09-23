Now that the debacle has started again, with the ridiculous campaigning system with hours and hours of PAC-funded advertising.
According to some recent surveys, more than 50 percent of the public would like to see it change.
So who likes the way is:
Unions, big business, and the political parties with their funded PACs, also the media, who make a fortune off campaign advertising, and last, sometimes a candidate who often has a larger war chest than his or her opponent.
I firmly believe that if we continue as is, we could see more voters get so frustrated with the system, particularly the largest voting block, the independents, that many could elect to op out and not vote at all. Often less than 50 percent of the voting public, many times as small as 30 percent, elect our officials. Not what our founding fathers intended.
Here’s how it works for another large democracy:
1. Campaigning is limited to 90 days prior to the election.
2. All campaign funds must publicly disclose their individual sources and amounts. If a Pac or Party would fund something such as advertising, all individual donors and amounts they donated must be publicly listed.
3. No media campaigning 7 days
4. All citizens must vote or be fined (currently $20). You can chose to not vote, but you must be counted .
What a unique idea! Expecting citizens to participate in their election process. Amazing!
Up until election day our candidates talk about campaign reform, and then nothing.
Dave Trost
Bellevue
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.