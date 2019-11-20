The Kueter Brothers recently received a visit from the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting ceremony. The brothers took over as new owners of the Car Wash Oct. 1, purchasing the longtime business from Jerry and Karen Theisen. Pictured from left are City Clerk Abbey Skrivseth, Chase Kueter (owner) Devon Kueter (owner), Chamber Director Carrie Weaver and Chamber volunteer Linda Bennett.
