This message is to ask Jackson County voters to re-elect Andy McKean to the Iowa House of Representatives.
I know from personal acquaintance that Andy is intelligent; has integrity and good character; is well experienced in law and Iowa politics; and, most of all, that he well understands and intensely cares about Jackson County issues and residents.
And I know from personal experience that Andy truly listens to people’s concerns and directly addresses issues. His inclusive style and thorough research leads to positive results in the statehouse.
In addition, Andy serves on the Iowa House Economic Development Appropriations Committee and was appointed to the “Empower Rural Iowa” Task Force. He continues to consistently work for Iowa quality of life, child welfare and education, workforce development, mental health services, public safety, fiscal responsibility, and political campaign reform.
Please return Andy to the Iowa House to continue to work for all of us in Jackson County.
Susan Lucke
Bellevue
