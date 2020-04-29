Every day, I receive many requests from folks around the district needing help during this difficult time. Often, they need to know who to contact to assist them with a challenge they are facing.
I thought it might be helpful to provide a list of many of the places where people can go for help with the link. I also want people to know that they can call me (319) 462-5432 or (319) 975-0006 if they have a specific question or concern that I can help them with.
Small Business Assistance (federal): https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-option
Small Business Assistance (state) www.iowabusinessrecovery.com
Unemployment: To file for unemployment: https://www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/file-claim-unemployment-insurance-benefits
COVID-19 public hotline: For Iowans with questions about COVID-19, a public hotline is open 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or (800) 244-7431 (Espanol disponible)
Crisis text line: To access the Crisis Text Line, text "TALK" to 741741
Suicide prevention lifeline: Call (800) 273-8255
Domestic violence hotline: Call (800) 799-7233 or text “LOVEIS” to 22522
Grab-n-go school lunch: To find a location in your community go to: https://www.fns.usda.gov/meals4kids
Recovery rebate calculator: To see how much your recovery rebate will be, visit https://taxfoundation.org/federal-coronavirus-relief-bill-cares-act/
Food pantries: Find a food pantry near you at https://www.foodbankiowa.org/
Child care: Looking for childcare during COVID-19? Go to https://dhs.iowa.gov/childcare-covid-19 to find open spots or facilities
Free legal help: https://www.iowalegalaid.org/resource/2020-coronavirus-outbreak-what-you-need-to-know
Home energy assistance: To apply for assistance visit https://humanrights.iowa.gov/dcaa/liheap
Governor’s office updates: For the latest updates from the governor’s office: https://coronavirus.iowa.gov
Department of Public Health updates: https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus
Volunteer opportunities: http://volunteeriowa.galaxydigital.com/
Rep. Andy McKean
Anamosa
