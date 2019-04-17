In the winter of the late ‘50s I returned from an away basketball game. It was probably around 11 p.m. in the evening when I decided to drive on the frozen over ice rink at Cole Park.
I had a 1954 Mercury with loud pipes at the time. I started doing donuts going over 85mph in overdrive. I remember most of the lights going on in the darken homes around the park. I saw a police car with flashing lights and took off across the park with 4-5” of snow on the ground and dodging a swing set with Earl chasing me. He caught me in front of Gallagher Funeral Home. He got out of his vehicle, shined a flashlight in my face, and said,
“You know, you woke up half of Bellevue.” Earl said, “I know your dad and I will tell him.”
He never did tell dad nor did I. No ticket was written out.
When Earl was slain, my mother send me the article in the Bellevue Herald. Mom said, “Ronnie, I know you always thought a lot of Earl Berendes.” I finally told mom my story and she just smiled. Dad had passed and never did know.
I guess Earl’s philosophy was I didn’t do any damage or cause injury. I will never forget Earl.
Ron Sommers
1960 Marquette Graduate
Bettendorf, Iowa
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.