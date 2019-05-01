The Red Basket Project of Jackson County team packs and distributes feminine hygiene products to low income and homeless girls and women throughout Jackson County. Every month we distribute products and “period packs” (bags packed with enough products to help a student thru a monthly cycle) to food pantries in Bellevue, Maquoketa, Preston and Sabula.
Red Basket also distributes period packs to all the school districts in Jackson County, a domestic violence program in Maquoketa, Community Services, Operation New View, WIC program and Women’s Healh.
“I’m so relieved, I didn’t know what I was going to do this month”, “ I can go to school all month and don’t have to miss classes or practice”, “ Wow, I can really rely on The Red Basket every month to help myself and my daughters, buying these products are so expensive” are just some of the comments we hear from our distribution places.
Red Basket operates solely with volunteers and relies on cash and product donations to operate. The Community Foundation of Jackson County serves as the fiscal agent for Red Basket.
To have the group of women who own small businesses in Bellevue, organize together to create a ‘Girls Night Out’ event with the Red Basket of Jackson County the recipient of a percent of their sales during the event and also those attending donating cash as well as products, is humbling and so appreciated.
Red Basket is a grass roots project that fills a defined need in Jackson County. A simple thank you to our Bellevue small businesses doesn’t convey how blessed Red Basket feels with the generosity of Kelly Hueneke from River Ridge Brewing, Vintage Sisters (Cassie and Kendra Kirk), Mighty Miss Designs with Amye Valant, The Mercantile and Taylor Cummings, Rachel Herman with A Corner to Fill at Potters Mill, Misty Parker at Simply Parker’s, Tea Cup and Whiskey Creations with Joslyn Zimmerman and Audra Ries and Jenee Kettmann at The Parlours.
With the generous cash and product donations received, those women and girls in Jackson County who need it most will benefit directly from the generosity of our community.
Thank you to all involved.
Red Basket Team...
Anne Amore, Janell Daugherty, Jan Schroder, Kate Brooks,
Carol Eischeid, Meg Baugh, Geraldine Nolting, Lynne Wacker,
Eunice Schladetsky, Laurie Anderson, Donna Felderman,
JoEllen Langerman and Lucy Zeimet
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.