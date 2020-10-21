I would like every voter to take the time to read the lawsuit concerning the recently settled lawsuit on the death of Drew Edwards. I would like to bring attention to the following statements in the lawsuit: “27. While Edwards was incarcerated just prior to his death the Jackson County deputies threatened Edwards by displaying their “new” tasers to him and even going so far as to demonstrate the force of the tasers. 28. One Jackson County law enforcement officer told a family member of Edwards, prior to his death on June 15, 2019, that “the next time we have to arrest Edwards we will probably kill him.” And the most disgusting one to me is “59. Defendant Schroeder was among several Jackson County Deputies who displayed and tested new “double barrel” two-shot tasers in front of Edwards and other inmates at the Jackson County Jail. The Deputies had a fire extinguisher present and told the inmates that was necessary because the new tasers were so powerful the targets they were using were catching on fire.” Or how about “60. Other Jackson County Jail personnel would “tease’ Edwards about being tased, how much it hurt and went so far as to pretend to tase Edwards. 61. Defendant Schroeder told other inmates that Edwards could tell them that getting tased “did not feel good.”
Please think exceptionally long and hard before filling in that oval when you vote for sheriff.
Monica J. McHugh,
Zwingle
