"It is with a heavy heart that I feel I need to write the Herald Leader and ask a question directed to the BHS school board and Superintendent.
That question is what is the motive or the goal to ask Marquette to end their athletic programs in order to let students participate in shared time classes?
I am a 1999 Marquette graduate and when I was in junior high and high school, I wanted to play football something terrible. Our school was too small to support a football program and BHS would not let Marquette students play on their team. They said it would bump them up into a higher class, making them compete against bigger schools with higher enrollment and possibly tougher competition.
It was heartbreaking not to be able to play with some of my best friends from town. My parents felt it important that I receive a Catholic education so my only option was travelling to Dubuque after school every day to practice/play on the St. Columbkille's 7th and 8th grade football team. With my grades slipping and my free time gone, I eventually gave up on my football dream.
However, I, as well as many other Marquette students, enjoyed shared time classes at BHS and made many friendships and memories with their students that still last today. Some of those friends are now employed at BHS and/or serve on the School Board.
What I can't understand is the "my way or the highway" attitude regarding athletics in exchange for shared time classes. It was never that way when I was in school and I'm saddened to see how arrogant and inconsiderate it is to students of a small school like Marquette. After all, their parents still pay property taxes that go to a school district that now they can't even access.
I enjoyed many shared time classes, especially shop classes that led me to pursue a successful career in the construction field.
I must admit I don't have a dog in this fight because my family and I live in the Cuba City, WI school district. But like I said, when I was in school, shared time classes were open for all students and even encouraged, while sports, like football, were off the table.
I would just like to know what the real reason is behind the change of policy? After talking to many Bellevue folks, it seems there's been a wedge driven in this town and I feel it's an absolute shame. Please feel free to email me.
Better yet, respond to me in the Herald Leader because I am sure many other people have the same questions.
Thank You,
Tony Daniels
Cuba City, Wisconsin
