Editor’s Note: Bellevue City Council members two weeks ago voted unanimously to approve the first reading of an ordinance that would allow for the installation of automated speeding cameras at the north and south entrances of town along Highway 52, The second reading of the ordinance is set for Monday, March 6. The measure needs three readings to pass.
Jaywalkers Beware! The crackdown on crime is coming for you next. First we started with cameras at the compost site because we were over-run with people dumping trash at the site. Question. How many tickets have we written for violators at that site since the cameras were installed?
Next, we authorized the installation of speed indicators in the downtown area due to excessive speeds. Question. How many tickets have we issued for speeding in the downtown area? Might be a good spot for a speed camera.
Next, we issued hundreds of tickets for snow plowing violations. Shame on you people for being so careless. You should do prison time for such a crime.
Next, we raised the ticket price from $10.00 to $25.00. But our elected representatives tell us it is not about the money. Just public safety! Hmmmmm.
And now we are getting speed cameras at the edge of town. But it’s not about the money, just public safety. And better yet, the cameras are free because the camera company doesn’t charge us anything. They just get 30% of the ticket revenue. But it’s not about the money.
While Dubuque (population 59,000) has paused the installation of speed cameras due to public input, Bellevue (population 2,500) is moving full steam ahead. When I called the police department, Assistant Chief Ryan Kloft told me they were getting hundreds of calls on tickets being issued. Maybe we should listen to the calls.
We are told a traffic study was done. The 10/19/22 minutes tell us the average speed was 61 mph. The 2/6/23 minutes tell us the average speed was 62 mph. Same study, different speeds!
Regardless of the speed discrepancy, what are the other statistics? How many fatalities have occurred on that section of road? How many injuries? How many traffic accidents? How many speeding tickets? We haven’t seen any of that data. If the data justifies the cameras what is our goal?
If the average speed is 62 and we want to get that speed down to 55, what will we issue tickets for? Funny you should ask.
The answer is in the new ordinance which I have attached to this letter. (Hopefully, Dave has room to print it!) The ordinance states you will get a $25.00 ticket for being 1 mph over the speed limit. Good thing it’s not about the money!
When police radar guns are calibrated, the manufacturer certifies the equipment to within 1 mile over or 1 mile under the indicated speed. Knowing this, we intend to write violations for 1 mph over.
Think about it, folks. If they want to lower the average speeds from 62 to 55, they have to issue citations with zero tolerance. If they tell you they won’t write anything for less than 5 mph over, that will only lower the speed to 60 mph. Dubuque was going to issue tickets for 11 mph and above!
And what about the money?
The ambulance department has been self-supporting with fees for years. I am not aware of the fire department ever being turned down for anything they needed and the police department gets the largest chunk of tax dollars of any department in the city. So what are we going to get with the extra money which could total over $100,000 a year easily with an average of 7 tickets a day? Speed cameras are free so what else do we need?
What happened to the Bellevue I grew up in and managed for almost 20 years? I was fortunate to work with Chief Lynn Schwager and the citizens never complained about crime out of control. Something has changed. And yet I can watch the 4th of July parade and get a wave from the tractor operator with a can of beer in his hand. I watch the utility vehicles go by my house with a cooler of beer.
The City of Bellevue is making the Iowa Legislature and Governor Reynolds look like liberals. Tough on crime is great but really people?
Well, at least the City doesn’t have access to the nuclear launch codes. That’s good news!
Loras Herrig
Bellevue
(PROPOSED) AUTOMATED SPEED CAMERA ORDINANCE
ORDINANCE NO. 476
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING TITLE III COMMUNITY PROTECTION, CHAPTER 3 TRAFFIC CODE BY ESTABLISHING DEFINITIONS AND A SCHEDULE OF FINES FOR VIOLATIONS DETECTED BY AN AUTOMATED TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT SYSTEM
BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF BELLEVUE, IOWA, AS FOLLOWS:
SECTION 1. Purpose. The Purpose of this Ordinance to amend Title III Community Protection, Chapter 3 Traffic Code by Establishing Definitions and Schedule off fines for violations detected by an Automated Traffic Enforcement (ATE) System to help improve the safety.
SECTION 2. Amendment: Title III Community Protection, Chapter 3 Traffic Code, section 3-3-2 definitions is amended to hereby add the following definition
3-3-2 DEFINITIONS
“Automatic Traffic Citation” shall mean a notice of violation generated in connection with the Automated Traffic Enforcement System.
“Automated Traffic Enforcement (ATE) Contractor” shall mean the company or entity, if any, with which the City of Bellevue contracts to provide equipment and/or services in connection with the automated Traffic Enforcement System.
“Automated Traffic Enforcement (ATE) System” shall mean an electronic system consisting of a photographic, video, or electronic camera and a vehicle sensor installed to work in conjunction with an official traffic controller or a system using one or more vehicle detectors in combination with photography to identify vehicles which are exceeding the speed limit.
Transportation, or identification by other state vehicle registration office, as the registered owner of a vehicle detected violating a traffic law by failing to obey speed regulations withing the City. Notwithstanding the foregoing, in the event the Iowa Department of Transportation or any other state vehicle registered offices identities a person or entity as the lessee of the vehicle, that lessee shall be the vehicle owner for the purpose of this chapter. In the event a state registration office does not specify whether a person or entity listed on the registration for the vehicle is the owner or the lessee of the vehicle, any person or entity listed on that vehicle registration may be deemed the vehicle owner and held jointly and severally responsible for a violation of the chapter.
[Existing definitions 1-5 shall be renumbered 4-8]
“Vehicle Owner” shall mean the person of entity identified by the Iowa Department of Transportation, or identification by other state vehicle registration office, as the registered owner of a vehicle detected violating a traffic law by failing to obey speed regulations withing the City. Notwithstanding the foregoing, in the event the Iowa Department of Transportation or any other state vehicle registered offices identities a person or entity as the lessee of the vehicle, that lessee shall be the vehicle owner for the purpose of this chapter. In the event a state registration office does not specify whether a person or entity listed on the registration for the vehicle is the owner or the lessee of the vehicle, any person or entity listed on that vehicle registration may be deemed the vehicle owner and held jointly and severally responsible for a violation of the chapter.
￼Further, Section 3-3-8 is hereby deleted and replaced with the following section: 3-3-8 AUTOMATED TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT (ATE)
1. General. In accordance with its police powers, the City Council may cause to be deployed, erect or cause to have erected an Automated Traffic Enforcement (ATE) system for capturing images of motor vehicles that violate traffic laws by failing to obey speed regulations with the City. The system may be managed by a private contractor that owns and operates the requisite equipment. The Bellevue Police Chief shall retain supervisory control over the system and, with prior City Council approval, shall determined the exact deployment of the system components throughout the City. The contractor shall provide photographic and/or video images of the potential violations to the Bellevue Police Department to review and, in the event the Bellevue Police Department determines a vehicle was operated in violation of the City’s traffic control ordinances, the Bellevue Police Department shall direct that a notice of Automated Traffic Citation be issued to the vehicle owner in accordance with the provisions of this section.
2. Vehicle owner subject to Civil Fine for Automated Traffic Citations.
a. If a vehicle is detected traveling at a speed above the posted limit, then the Vehicle Owner shall be subject to a civil fine as scheduled under heading titled Notice of Automated Traffic Citations; Fines.
b. Exceptions from the section are set forth under heading titled Exemptions and shall not be considered violations for purposes of the ATE System.
c. In no event will an Automated Traffic Citation be sent or reported to the Iowa Department of Transportation or similar department of any other state for the purpose of being added to the Vehicle Owner’s driving record.
3. Notice of Automated Traffic Citation; Fines.
a. Upon determination by a qualified Bellevue Police Department Employee that the ATE System has detected a violation as described in above subsection, a notice of an Automated Traffic Citation will be mailed to the Vehicle Owner for each violation recorded by the ATE System. The ATE Contractor shall mail the notice within 30 days after receiving information about the Vehicle Oner. The notice shall include: name and address of the Vehicle Owner, vehicle make (if available and readily discernable), vehicle registration number, alleged violation, time, date, and location of the alleged violation, applicable fine, information as to the manner in which the Automated Traffic Citation may be challenged, and that the basis of the notice is photographic or video record generated by an ATE System.
b. Any violation of subsection 2.a. above after the first thirty (30) days of implementation shall be subject to a civil fine as scheduled in the table below, and the fine for any violation committed in the designated construction zone (as provided by the Code of Iowa), shall be doubled, as scheduled below, subject tot any event to the limit on the fines sought in municipal infractions.
￼￼￼
4. Challenging an Automated Traffic Citation. Within 30 days from the date spearing at the top of the notice of the Automated Traffic Citation sent to the Vehicle Owner, the Vehicle Owner may either pay the fee associated with the citation or challenge the citation by submitting a written challenge to the citation by completing the non- appearance form found at www.viewcitation.com or as listed on Notice of Violation. Or requesting that a municipal infraction be filled pursuant to Iowa Code Section 364.22, as amended. Otherwise, the citation shall stand. Therefore, the City may seek voluntary payment and/or file the situation as a municipal infraction against the Vehicle Owner.
￼5. Failure to Timely Pay or Challenge Automated Traffic Citation. If the recipient of an Automated Traffic Citation does not either pay the fine by the due date stated on the original citation or successfully challenge the citation as provided herein, the City may file a municipal infraction against the Vehicle Owner in accordance with the Bellevue City Code Title I, Chapter 4 and §364.22 of the Code of Iowa as amended, seeking judgment for the applicable civil fines, plus State mandated filing fees, and court costs. If judgment is entered for the City in the municipal infraction proceeding, the City may, subject to applicable law, pursue enforcement of the judgment together with interest as permitted by law.
￼Collection of that judgment may include referral to the State of Iowa Income Offset program administered by the Department of Administrative Services, State Accounting Enterprise. Notwithstanding the City’s right to file a municipal infraction, the City may
￼first seek voluntary payment of the fine by sending a written request for payment to the Vehicle Owner and/or referring the matter to a private service agent to conduct collection in accordance with all applicable law.
￼6. Exemptions from Section 3-3-8 ATE. The following shall not be considered violations for purposes of the ATE System. The list exemption list below shall not be construed as limiting the defense available to challenge the Automated Traffic Citation or defend as municipal infraction.
￼
￼a. The operator of the vehicle in question was issued a uniform traffic citation for the violation in question pursuant to Bellevue Municipal Code Title III Community Protection, Chapter 3 the Chapter 321 of the Code of Iowa.
￼￼b. The violation occurred at any time after the vehicle in question or its State registration plates were reported to a law enforcement agency as having been stolen, provided, however, the vehicle or its plates had not been recovered by the Vehicle Owner at the time of the alleged violation.
￼c. The vehicle in question was an authorized emergency vehicle and was exceeding the speed limit of in response to a verifiable emergency, or the vehicle was being operated by a member of the volunteer Bellevue Fire Department, Bellevue EMS, or other volunteer emergency response department in relation to a verifiable fire or other emergency.
￼7. Calibration. For purposes of this section, calibration shall mean the procedure by which ATE equipment is tested and verified to ensure its speed-measuring capabilities are functioning properly and accurately. The ATE equipment shall be calibrated at least once annually by personnel trained and certified to do this. The calibration shall be consistent with engineering or industry standards. Calibration and maintenance records will be provided to the Chief of Police or designee.
SECTION 3. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with this ordinance are hereby repealed.
SECTION 4. Severability. If any section, provision or part of this Ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional, such adjudication shall not affect the validity of the Ordinance as a whole or any section, provision, or part thereof not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.
SECTION 5. Effective Date. This Ordinance shall be in effect after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.
Passed and approved this ___ day of _________ 2023.
￼￼￼ATTEST:
Abbey J. Skrivseth, City Administrator/Clerk
Roger Michels, Mayor
￼
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.