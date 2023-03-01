Editor’s Note: Bellevue City Council members two weeks ago voted unanimously to approve the first reading of an ordinance that would allow for the installation of automated speeding cameras at the north and south entrances of town along Highway 52, The second reading of the ordinance is set for Monday, March 6. The measure needs three readings to pass.

Jaywalkers Beware!  The crackdown on crime is coming for you next.  First we started with cameras at the compost site because we were over-run with people dumping trash at the site.  Question.  How many tickets have we written for violators at that site since the cameras were installed?  