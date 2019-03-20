Why build a new elementary school? Here are three main reasons.
Safety
Lack of safe off-street “drop-off” and “pick up” areas for parents and school transportation
Safety issues for fire, intruder, and similar emergency situations.
Recess on a public street next to a state highway.
Space
Elimination of multiple classrooms due to fire codes and safety issue (basement, upstairs music room areas)
Addition of over 8 needed educational rooms in the last several years
4 Preschool rooms
2 Special Education rooms
Reading Intervention room
Art room
STEM room (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math - Makerspace)
Non-Compliance with the American Disabilities Act for accessibility
Special Education Room
Gymnasium
Restrooms
Locker Rooms
Music/Stage area
Doorways in gym area
More students = More space needed
2013-2014 Enrollment in PK-5th Grade was 319 students
2018-2019 Enrollment in PK-5th Grade was 364 students
Energy Efficiency (Cost-Savings)
Inefficient boiler heating system
A high-efficiency boiler is $125,000 - $165,000, plus another $1.6 - $1.8 million to update piping and to meet codes.
Lack of heat/No heat in some areas of the building
Gym/Stage/Music Room
Radiator use (safety concern)
Where will the new building be located?
The new Bellevue Elementary will be located on land the district purchased east of the current Bellevue MS/HS campus area near the softball diamond. Access to the area would be through the current areas utilized by the school district.
Why a new school, and not renovate the current building?
Costs of renovating the current building would be approximately $18 million according to construction group estimates. Additionally, estimates to purchase/lease “trailers” for elementary classrooms, utility hookups, drop-off and pick-up areas for students, parking areas, etc. is estimated at over $1 million. This also has a negative impact on the education of students, for a time which would likely span over two years.
What will happen to the current
elementary building?
Multiple architectural groups specializing in historical renovations have shown a significant interest in the building. Renovations would be required to reflect community interests and needs based on the district establishing guidelines for the purchase which would need to be implemented.
Costs of the proposed new Bellevue Elementary building: Revised proposal for April 2019
(56,000 square feet) $14.5 million
Monthly Tax Impact
Residential Property
Assessed Value
$100,000 $16.27
$150,000 $25.16
$200,000 $34.06
$250,000 $42.95
$350,000 $60.74
Commercial Property
Assessed Value
$50,000 $14.06
$75,000 $21.09
$100,000 $28.13
$150,000 $42.19
$250,000 $70.31
Ag Land
Acres – Assessed Value
160 acres $53.24
240 acres $79.86
320 acres $106.48
500 acres $166.38
1000 acres $332.76
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.