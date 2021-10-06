Hey, Democrats! You’ve been pressuring the wrong people, i.e. Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema, if you want to get the President’s Reconciliation Bill through the Senate.
Put pressure on the people who yank their chains: Big Oil for Manchin and Big Pharma for Sinema. Call Charles Koch who owns Koch Industries and tell him to “Release Joe Manchin.” His phone number is 708-
875-1770 or fax him at 703-815-1766. Tell him he is making Koch Industries look unAmerican by ordering Manchin to block it.
Marilyn Schroeder
P.O. Box 152
Bellevue
