A public information meeting will be held to discuss gypsy moth management actions planned for June of this year. The European gypsy moth is a non-native, invasive pest capable of feeding on over 300 species of trees and shrubs, with a preference to oaks. During outbreaks, gypsy moth caterpillars can defoliate host trees over a wide geographic area. Although healthy trees can survive defoliation, repeated defoliation over multiple years can leave a tree vulnerable to diseases or other pest infestations which can lead to tree death. The proposed treatment areas include Allamakee and Jackson Counties.
An open house will be held April 11, and the meeting will address the threat gypsy moths pose and the proposed action to control them.
Jackson County meeting details:
Thursday, April 11
7:00 – 8:30 p.m.
Bellevue Community Center
All interested persons are invited to attend this meeting anytime between 7 and 8:30 p.m. No formal presentation will be given. There will be displays, staff will available to speak with and attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions during an open forum format.
Iowa is part of the Gypsy Moth Slow the Spread program which monitors for start-up gypsy moth populations to determine where treatment would be effective. Its purpose is to identify new infestations to reduce the overall rate at which the gypsy moth spreads into uninfested areas.
For more information on the proposed treatments and to view maps of these areas, go to www.iowagypsymoth.com.
