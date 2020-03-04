Jackson County GOP Convention for delegates, alternates and observers will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Clinton Engines Museum Program Center, 605 E. Maple St., Maquoketa. Registration begins at 6 p.m.
The following business will be conducted: elect 11 delegates and 11 alternates to the district and state conventions, elect District Convention Committee members, and create a county platform from plans submitted at the convention.
